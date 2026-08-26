Proprietary IP success and enterprise-grade collaboration tools drive rapid transition from solo creator experimentation to commercial team production

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI video creation platform Morphic today announced that its revenue surged 9.3x over the past quarter. The breakout reflects a broader industry transition: artificial intelligence in video production has moved beyond individual, ad-hoc experimentation into a core collaborative pipeline for commercial studios and enterprises.

Morphic Revenue Jumps 9.3x in Past Quarter as Studios Adopt Its Collaborative AI Video Platform

Morphic's revenue growth is driven by its proprietary product-led growth (PLG) flywheel, where original IP distribution attracts professional creators, who then expand platform usage across their teams and convert into enterprise contracts. Rather than offering another generic generation tool, Morphic operates an in-house studio that directly produces and distributes commercial-grade content on its platform, battle-testing and refining the production pipeline in live market conditions.

At the center of this flywheel is the global traction of content built on Morphic. The trailer for DQN, an original animated series produced on Morphic's proprietary workflow in partnership with a Tokyo-based studio, recently crossed 2 million cumulative views after earning honors and screenings at the World AI Film Festival (WAIFF), WAIFF Japan, and the Mumbai AI Film Festival. Complementing this milestone, Morphic's wholly in-house creative team has produced and released original productions including Pappu Express, Lights Out, and Moonlight Veil. Together, these projects validate the platform's character consistency and storytelling capabilities, driving a steady influx of professional creators worldwide.

To support rising commercial demand, Morphic expanded its collaborative workspace into an enterprise-ready environment. The platform recently introduced a native 'Comments' feature within Morphic Canvas, allowing collaborators and clients to anchor threaded feedback directly to video timestamps and screen coordinates. Paired with centralized 'Model Access Controls' and 'Member Credit Limits', Morphic gives studios precision over creative reviews while maintaining predictable budget and governance standards.

"AI video is no longer a sandbox for solo experimentation—it has become the collaborative standard where creative teams build and deliver commercial projects together," said J.D. Kanani, CEO of Morphic. "By pairing battle-tested production workflows with enterprise-grade collaboration infrastructure, Morphic will continue to expand a B2B creative ecosystem trusted by both independent creators and global studios."

Building on this momentum, Morphic is expanding its original slate into upcoming kids' series, micro-dramas, and episodic franchises, establishing a scalable foundation for the global AI-generated IP ecosystem.

About Morphic

Morphic is a global AI video creation platform built for professional storytellers, animation studios, and enterprise production teams. Combining an infinite canvas, collaborative multi-agent workflows, and enterprise governance controls, Morphic provides an end-to-end pipeline that transforms creative concepts into commercial-grade final video. For more information, visit morphic.com.

SOURCE Morphic