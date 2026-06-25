Morris-Jenkins Brings 120 Jobs and a Generational Commitment to the Upstate, Celebrates Grand Opening in Greer with Mayor Rick Danner and More Than 300 Community Members

GREER, S.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Morris-Jenkins opened the doors to their new Greenville location on May 16, Greer Mayor Rick Danner was there to cut the ribbon. So were more than 300 community members, dozens of local families and multiple television stations and online media outlets that covered the event. The turnout reflected something the numbers already made clear: the Upstate has been waiting for this.

Morris Jenkins Grand Opening with CEO Brandon Anderson, CMO Casey Welch, Greer GM Sam Brodbeck, Greer Mayor Rick Danner Morris Jenkins Grand Opening Media Day CEO Brandon Anderson

Morris-Jenkins has already hired 70 people at its Greer location and is actively recruiting to fill 50 more positions, a 120-job commitment to the Upstate community in year one alone. Those are not entry-level dead ends. The company's paid training program starts employees at $18 an hour with zero prior experience required, and experienced technicians earn up to $150,000 a year. Morris-Jenkins builds careers from the ground up.

That track record is what makes this more than a grand opening. The company grew from a single pickup truck in Charlotte in 1958 to now becoming the largest provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in the greater Charlotte region, with more than 650 employees. Morris-Jenkins did not expand to Greer because they needed another market. They came because they saw a community worth investing in for the long term.

The grand opening drew 496 RSVPs and more than 300 attendees to a free family event that filled the afternoon with food trucks, a kids' carnival and a celebration that felt like the neighborhood they were meant to serve. Mayor Danner's presence signaled what local leaders already knew: 120 quality jobs with real earning potential and a company committed to growing with this community is exactly the kind of economic investment the Upstate deserves.

"It should never be hard to take care of anything in your home, and that's what we're so excited to come down here and help with. We looked at Greer and Greenville and saw a community that pours into its neighbors, and that's exactly what we value too," Said CEO of Morris Jenkins ,Brandon Anderson

For interview requests or additional information, contact:

Michelle Lamont, [email protected] 214-228-9135 c

On behalf of Morris-Jenkins Greenville / Lamont PR

About Morris-Jenkins: Morris-Jenkins is the largest provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in the greater Charlotte, North Carolina region. Founded in 1958, the company employs more than 650 people in Charlotte and has expanded to Greer, South Carolina with a first-year commitment of 120 jobs. No experience is required to start. Hiring information is available at morrisjenkins.com.

Contact:

Michelle J Lamont | 214 228 9135 | [email protected]

SOURCE Morris-Jenkins