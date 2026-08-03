MORSE & MAIN NAMED A BEST ADVERTISING AGENCY IN ORLANDO MAGAZINE'S 2026 BEST OF ORLANDO AWARDS

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse & Main, a Winter Park-based strategic branding and advertising agency, has been named a Best Advertising Agency in Orlando magazine's 2026 Best of Orlando Awards, as voted by readers throughout Central Florida.

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth for the agency, which officially launched earlier this year and has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking a more strategic, human-centered approach to branding, marketing, and creative development.

Founded by Jackie Stanchina, MBA, Morse & Main was built on the belief that exceptional creative work should be both strategically rigorous and deeply human. The agency serves organizations across healthcare, nonprofit, professional services, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors, helping clients align brand strategy, campaign development, and modern marketing systems to achieve meaningful business outcomes.

"Being recognized by Orlando magazine readers is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust and support of the community we serve," said Stanchina. "We launched Morse & Main with a commitment to elevating the standard of creative partnership — combining enterprise-level strategic thinking with the responsiveness and care of a boutique agency. To receive this honor in our first year is both humbling and energizing."

Morse & Main's approach centers on what the agency calls "Human Excellence" — the belief that while technology and AI can enhance efficiency, the most important elements of branding and marketing remain fundamentally human: judgment, creativity, intuition, and accountability.

Since its launch, the agency has partnered with organizations throughout Florida and beyond, delivering work that spans brand identity systems, integrated marketing campaigns, content strategy, creative production, and AI-supported marketing operations. The firm's growing portfolio reflects its commitment to helping organizations communicate with greater clarity, consistency, and impact.

The Orlando magazine Best of Orlando Awards celebrate outstanding businesses and organizations across Central Florida, with winners selected through reader voting.

For more information about Morse & Main, visit www.morseandmain.com.

Morse & Main is a strategic branding and advertising agency based in Winter Park, Florida. The agency helps organizations connect strategy, storytelling, and execution through thoughtfully designed brands, integrated marketing campaigns, and AI-ready content systems.

SOURCE Morse & Main