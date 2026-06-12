Mortgage Loan Expert Matt Nieves Clears Up the Myth About Needing 20 Percent Down for HelloNation

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do buyers really need 20 percent down to qualify for a home loan? A recent HelloNation article featuring Matt Nieves of Contour Mortgage Patchogue Branch explains why this long-standing belief is more myth than fact. The article shows that while 20 percent down can be helpful, today's lending options provide multiple paths to homeownership with far smaller down payment requirements.

Matt Nieves - Division Manager & Senior Loan Officer, Contour Mortgage Patchogue Branch Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature explains that the 20 percent figure comes from traditional lending standards. Larger down payments lowered risk for lenders and allowed borrowers to avoid mortgage insurance. While these benefits still exist, the home buying process has changed. Many loan programs now allow buyers to qualify with just 3 to 5 percent down, depending on their credit score, income, and loan type.

For first-time buyers in particular, saving 20 percent can feel impossible. Rising home prices outpace wages in many markets, making the number seem out of reach. The HelloNation article makes clear that believing in the 20 percent down myth discourages buyers unnecessarily, even when they already qualify for a home loan with far less.

Several loan programs support smaller down payment options. Conventional loans may accept as little as 3 percent for qualified buyers with strong credit scores. FHA loans, backed by the Federal Housing Administration, typically require 3.5 percent down and are widely used by buyers with moderate credit. VA loans for veterans and USDA loans for rural buyers may even offer zero down payment options. Each program has eligibility requirements, but all demonstrate that 20 percent down is not a rule across the home buying process.

Of course, smaller down payments usually involve mortgage insurance. The HelloNation article notes that while this adds cost to the monthly payment, it also allows buyers to begin building equity much sooner. Instead of waiting years to save for 20 percent down, borrowers can enter the market earlier and start gaining long-term financial benefits from homeownership.

A strong credit score remains important. Buyers with higher scores generally receive better interest rates and more flexible terms. Those with lower scores may still qualify but may face higher costs. Checking the credit report for errors and making improvements before applying can make a significant difference. A lender review can also help identify which low down payment programs a buyer may qualify for based on their financial profile.

Income and debt levels also matter. Lenders use the debt-to-income ratio to measure how much of a buyer's monthly income is already committed to debts. A manageable ratio reassures lenders that the buyer can handle a new home loan payment. The article points out that even if a buyer does not have 20 percent saved, strong income and steady financial habits can lead to approval.

The HelloNation article also explains how a real estate agent can support buyers who are considering their down payment options. Agents regularly work with clients using FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Their experience shows that many successful homebuyers move forward without reaching the 20 percent mark. This guidance helps reduce doubt and encourages buyers to explore all available paths.

The article does not dismiss the benefits of a larger down payment. Putting 20 percent down can lower monthly payments, reduce total interest, and eliminate mortgage insurance. It may also provide an advantage in competitive bidding situations. However, the article emphasizes that the key is recognizing that 20 percent down is one option, not the only option.

The persistence of the 20 percent myth is rooted in outdated standards. In today's lending environment, flexibility exists to meet different financial circumstances. Buyers should not let old assumptions stop them from pursuing a home loan. Whether by saving longer or using low down payment programs, both strategies can lead to successful ownership when matched with a buyer's goals and budget.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article concludes that homeownership is about balance. Some buyers may wait until they comfortably have 20 percent down, while others may take advantage of programs designed to reduce barriers. Separating myth from fact allows buyers to make informed decisions that fit their financial path.

The full article, titled Myth vs. Fact: You Need 20% Down, can be read on HelloNation. In the feature, Matt Nieves, Mortgage Loan Expert of Patchogue, NY, provides insights into how different down payment strategies impact the home buying process and how buyers can move forward with confidence.

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SOURCE HelloNation