Mosaic Medical Center Partners with Healium on VR Care

MARYVILLE, Mo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville announced a new partnership with Healium, an immersive media and biofeedback technology company, to introduce immersive virtual reality experiences to patients in oncology, maternity, emergency, and behavioral health services.

This initiative was made possible through the Digital Health KC's Accelerate Program focused on advancing the future of health care. This grant was awarded to bring technologies like this into rural health care markets.

Bringing immersive VR experiences to patients in oncology, maternity, emergency, and behavioral health services. Post this

Through the partnership, Mosaic patients will have access to Healium's immersive VR experiences, which combine calming virtual environments with wearable biometric feedback designed to help patients better self-manage stress. The platform visualizes physiological signals such as heart rate and brainwave activity in real time, creating interactive experiences that respond to the user's emotional and physiological state.

"Mosaic is committed to exploring innovative approaches that improve the patient experience across every stage of care," says Dana Anderson, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Chief Operating Officer. "Emotional wellbeing matters. We believe immersive technologies like Healium represent an exciting new frontier in compassionate, patient-centered care, and we're grateful to Digital Health KC for believing that technology advancements like Healium also belong in rural health care."

The deployment reflects growing interest among healthcare systems nationwide in non-pharmacological tools designed to support emotional wellbeing, reduce stress and improve patient engagement.

"We are honored to partner with Mosaic Maryville, a rural health care organization willing to lead rather than follow when it comes to reimagining the patient experience," says Sarah Hill, CEO and Chief Storyteller of Healium. "Health care is entering an era where immersive technology and biometrics can help make stress more visible, measurable, and manageable in ways we have never seen before."

Research involving Healium has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals, including Mayo Clinic Proceedings, with studies showing reductions in anxiety and improvements in mood in as little as four minutes.

The initiative is supported through Digital Health KC's Accelerate Program, which recently awarded $332,750 in project-based funding to multiple organizations, helping invent the future of healthcare through emerging technologies and patient-centered innovation.

As health care organizations nationwide search for scalable ways to improve emotional wellbeing and patient satisfaction, the collaboration between Mosaic Health and Healium highlights how immersive technology is beginning to move from experimental innovation into real-world healthcare environments.

About Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, part of the Mosaic Life Care system, delivers comprehensive care so patients can receive the services they need close to home. Built on a foundation of trust, strong relationships and a commitment to putting people first, the medical center ensures patients feel supported and connected to their community. With a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services available locally, patients can access quality care without traveling far. Through dedicated caregivers, modern resources and strong community connections, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville remains a trusted partner in health and a first choice for those it serves.

About Healium

Healium is a biometrically powered mental wellness solution that combines virtual reality and wearable sensors to help users visualize physiological signals like heart rate and brainwave activity in real time. The company's technology is used in healthcare, wellness, VA, and DOD settings to support relaxation training and stress self-management as part of a healthy lifestyle. Healium Clinical is registered with the FDA as a Class II 510(k) exempt biofeedback medical device.

About Digital Health KC

Digital Health KC is a non-profit Ecosystem and Entrepreneurial Support Organization (ESO) dedicated to growing the digital health sector in the Kansas City region. Through partnerships, community building, and strategic initiatives like Digital Health KC Accelerate, DHKC provides the resources and network necessary for healthcare innovators to thrive.

Contact: Lydia Melton

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Healium; Mosaic Medical Center