Most Americans Are Falling Short on Recommended Sleep Duration, New National Sleep Foundation and Tempur-Pedic Research Finds

A new report combining a nationally representative study with more than 190 million nights of sleep data reveals benefits of pairing multiple perspectives on sleep.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 50% of adults report not getting enough sleep, and a new 2026 report by the National Sleep Foundation, supported by Tempur-Pedic®, highlights many of the challenges and potential solutions people can take to improve their sleep health.

The report, Two Views of the Night: Consumer Reported Sleep Insights Paired with Smart Bed Data, combines data from the National Sleep Foundation's nationally representative survey of U.S. adults with insights from more than 190 million nights of sleep captured through Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker-AI® technology. This first-of-its-kind pairing brings both perspectives together to provide a more complete look at how people are sleeping and what might be keeping them up.

Key findings from the report:

Sleeptracker-AI data: Shows sleepers consistently achieving approximately 90% sleep efficiency, but minimizing disturbances can help support even more restorative rest

Shows sleepers consistently achieving approximately 90% sleep efficiency, but minimizing disturbances can help support even more restorative rest Sleep Duration: Most adults sleep about 6.5 to 7 hours per night, below the recommended 7 to 9 hours

Most adults sleep about 6.5 to 7 hours per night, below the recommended 7 to 9 hours Difficulty Staying Asleep: 70% of adults report difficulty staying asleep

70% of adults report difficulty staying asleep Trouble Falling Asleep: More than 1 in 5 struggle to fall asleep regularly

More than 1 in 5 struggle to fall asleep regularly Racing Mind at Bedtime: 61% say they cannot calm their minds at bedtime

61% say they cannot calm their minds at bedtime Nighttime Aches and Pains: 47% experience physical discomfort that disrupts sleep

"These findings show that Americans can still improve on recommended sleep quantity. Seven hours is the minimum recommended amount, and some adults need closer to nine. At the same time, many continue to fall short on important measures of sleep quality," said Jill Johnson, Vice President of Tempur-Pedic brand. "While Sleeptracker-AI data shows sleep efficiency consistently hovering around 90%, exceeding the National Sleep Foundation's recommended benchmark of 85%, disruptions remain a reality for many sleepers. By analyzing nearly 200 million nights of sleep alongside data from the National Sleep Foundation, we have gained valuable insights into the factors that influence sleep. Those learnings directly inform how Tempur-Pedic designs products to help people get the sleep they need."

Four Primary Causes of Poor Sleep Quality in the United States (2026 NSF/Tempur-Pedic Data)

Racing thoughts and stress: Excessive cognitive activity delays falling sleep and is the leading self-reported cause of delays falling asleep.

Excessive cognitive activity delays falling sleep and is the leading self-reported cause of delays falling asleep. Physical discomfort: Body pain and pressure points lead to tossing, turning, and nightly wakeups in nearly half of U.S. adults.

Body pain and pressure points lead to tossing, turning, and nightly wakeups in nearly half of U.S. adults. Environmental disruptions: Temperature, noise, and light are cited as consistent barriers to uninterrupted sleep.

Temperature, noise, and light are cited as consistent barriers to uninterrupted sleep. Snoring: Widespread with more than 4 in 10 (45%) adults notice snoring at least occasionally.

What the data show about sleep

Insights from Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker-AI reveal consistent patterns in how Americans sleep at home:

Sleeptracker-AI data shows sleepers consistently achieving 90% sleep efficiency, above NSFs recommended 85%

Sleep duration peaks on weekends and drops during the week

Sunday nights show the longest average sleep time

Midweek nights are consistently shorter and more strained

These patterns suggest that daily routines, stress, and lifestyle demands have a significant impact on sleep health.

The role of the sleep environment

Tempur-Pedic mattresses, smart bases and pillows are specifically engineered to address the four primary sleep disruptors reported by NSF:

TEMPUR Material™ adapts to the body to help relieve pressure and reduce tossing and turning

Motion isolation helps minimize disturbances from partners

Smart bases with Sleeptracker AI can detect patterns and automatically adjust to help reduce disruptions such as snoring

From Zero Gravity to advanced Soundscape mode, Tempur-Ergo power bases offer a range of relaxation benefits to calm your mind and relax your body

Implications of Poor Sleep: What Americans Report

According to the report, a majority of Americans say they are concerned about the impact of poor sleep:

71% cite physical health concerns

63% concerned about poor sleep cite mental health concerns

64% say insufficient sleep affects their ability to function during the day

"People are enabled now by more detailed information about their sleep from smart technologies. Our work at NSF includes helping more people understand that their personal sleep experiences, along with consumer product innovations, can help better explain what's happening at night," says John Lopos CEO of National Sleep Foundation. "This report helps NSF deliver that message by including powerful objective data from Tempur-Pedic with what the American public tells us about their sleep, so we can better pinpoint opportunities to help make improvements."

Summary: A 2026 report by the National Sleep Foundation, with data from Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker-AI, found that U.S. adults average 6.5 to 7 hours of sleep per night – at the low end of the recommended range. Smart bed tracker data show weekday sleep dipping below 6.75 hours while weekend nights barely eclipse 7 hours, the same inconsistency people report. Nightly sleep consistency is an important target for physical and mental health. Improving sleep requires addressing the sleep environment, reducing physical discomfort, and managing cognitive stimulation at bedtime.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality. Tempur Sealy is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI).

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 36 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

Contact: Erin Grant

859-455-1791

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SOURCE Somnigroup International