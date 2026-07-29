Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2st quarter of 2026
News provided byMotiva S.A.
Jul 29, 2026, 19:08 ET
SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights
- On April 2, 2026, the Share Purchase Agreement for Minas_SP (Fernão Dias) was signed, and operations began accordingly.
- On May 8, 2026, the 26th Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, recognizing a balance of R$75 million (base date jul/25), in favor of the Company.
- On May 11, 2026, the Modernization Amendment for Minas_SP was signed, extending the concession term by 15 years, in addition to applying the tariff step-up and the discount offered in the auction.
- On June 30, 2026, an Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term until October 31, 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30.1% in the period, with emphasis on the R$ 370 million contribution from Minas_SP, Paraná, Pantanal and Sorocabana in 2Q26.
- Excluding the Airports Platform, Cash OPEX/LTM Adjusted Net Revenue reached 34.1% in 2Q26, down 3.7 p.p. compared to 2Q25.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2Q25
|
2Q26
|
Var.%
|
1H25
|
1H26
|
Var.%
|
Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,006
|
3,631
|
20.8 %
|
6,152
|
6,958
|
13.1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
1,822
|
2,370
|
30.1 %
|
3,872
|
4,607
|
19.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Toll Roads
|
1,540
|
1,995
|
29.5 %
|
3,234
|
3,930
|
21.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Rails
|
582
|
696
|
19.6 %
|
1,158
|
1,284
|
10.9 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Others
|
(300)
|
(321)
|
7.0 %
|
(520)
|
(607)
|
16.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
60.6 %
|
65.3 %
|
4.7 p.p.
|
62.9 %
|
66.2 %
|
3.3 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
397
|
663
|
67.0 %
|
937
|
1.290
|
37.7 %
|
ROE3 LTM
|
13.9 %
|
21.6 %
|
7.7 p.p.
|
13.9 %
|
21.6 %
|
7.7 p.p.
|
ROIC3 LTM
|
9.5 %
|
9.0 %
|
-0.5 p.p.
|
9.5 %
|
9.0 %
|
-0.5 p.p.
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
3,6x
|
3,7x
|
0.1x
|
3,6x
|
3,7x
|
0.1x
|
Toll Roads - Equivalents Vehicle (million)
|
252.8
|
363.0
|
43.6 %
|
556.9
|
676.8
|
21.5 %
|
Rails - Transported Passengers (million)
|
188.9
|
192.3
|
1.8 %
|
369.7
|
377.3
|
2.0 %
|
Capex4
|
1,617
|
1,831
|
13.2 %
|
2,832
|
3,304
|
16.7 %
1.Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I I (page 25).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30th, 2026
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j5HTwJ6uR7WgY_x99AWNtQ#/
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
SOURCE Motiva S.A.
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