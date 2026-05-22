Motivity Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Calmanac, Taking Full Ownership of the ABA Stack It Has Been Building

Motivity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Calmanac, bringing together two ABA-native teams under a single platform built on clinical integrity.

HONOLULU, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABA is a field driven by relationships, between clinicians and clients, between behavior analysts and the families who trust them, and increasingly, between the technology partners who support them and the practices that depend on them.

Today, Motivity is excited to announce it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Calmanac. For the ABA community, this is the natural next step in a partnership that has already been shaping how practices operate.

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What started as a technical integration, connecting Motivity's gold-standard clinical data collection with Calmanac's enterprise-tested practice management capabilities, has since grown into something more: a shared understanding of what ABA practices are actually missing and a shared conviction about how to solve it.

How a Technical Partnership Became a Full Acquisition

Motivity and Calmanac have been working side by side for years. Their integration, established in 2023, gave ABA practices a bridge between clinical data collection and the operational machinery that keeps a practice running: scheduling, billing, authorizations, and more.

In April 2025, Motivity took the next step, formally expanding into practice management with Calmanac's enterprise-grade technology as its foundation. Calmanac's origin story is unlike any other platform in the ABA space. When one of the largest ABA providers in the United States, spanning multiple states and hundreds of payer relationships, started looking for a system capable of handling its complexity, every leading platform on the market fell short. Calmanac had been built from the ground up to address the operational complexity of ABA providers, so this partnership became a defining validation of its ability to support enterprise-level scale.

This acquisition formalizes what the market has already validated: the need for one system that fully supports both clinical and operational work, and one unified team with the expertise to build it.

Clinical-First Practice Management, Built for Applied Behavior Analysis

Built on $11 million in NIH research funding and years of direct collaboration with clinicians, Motivity has earned its place as one of the leading platforms BCBAs® choose when they need real-time data, flexible program design, and individualized treatment for the best clinical outcomes. That same standard of purpose-built rigor is what drew Motivity to Calmanac, and what now defines the combined platform.

Calmanac was built to match that same standard on the operational side. Most practice management platforms are designed for smaller practices and retrofitted for scale as their customers grow. Calmanac took the opposite approach: the system was built from day one for one of the most operationally complex ABA organizations in the country, then adapted for growing practices from there. At its foundation is a rules-based architecture that standardizes operations at the system level: scheduling built around credentials, authorizations, and clinical appropriateness; billing logic with payer compliance architected in from the start; and information that flows across departments rather than accumulating in silos.

Better outcomes for the individuals receiving care depend as much on the people behind the product as on the product itself. With these two teams' shared expertise and clinical-first approach driving every layer of the platform, Motivity advances its mission to deliver healthier practices, happier teams, and better outcomes for the individuals they serve.

What Changes (and Doesn't Change) for Practices

For Motivity Practice Management customers, the platform and workflows they depend on today remain exactly that, with the full weight of a combined team behind them.

For practices using Motivity for clinical data collection, running two systems was always a workaround. Scheduling, billing, and authorizations no longer require a separate system. Practice management has been part of this platform for over a year, and this acquisition is the confirmation that it always will be.

For Calmanac customers, they are now part of a larger platform with deeper clinical tools, a thriving user community, and the full resources of a combined team committed to their practice's success. The people who built and supported Calmanac from the start remain deeply involved, bringing the same level of care and ownership their customers have come to know.

As for the ABA field, the choice between excellent clinical software and sound operations is no longer a trade-off. There's no need to manage two systems, two sets of workflows, or two support teams. Motivity gives you the ability to deliver care through the most clinically rigorous platform in ABA data collection and the operational infrastructure to match.

In Their Own Words

"Motivity has spent more than a decade earning the trust of ABA clinicians. That trust was built on one commitment: that we would never compromise clinical integrity for the sake of convenience. This acquisition is what it looks like to extend that same commitment to practice management. ABA providers deserve software that's been built with the same rigor as the science behind their work, and not a generic platform that was adapted to fit. With Calmanac now part of Motivity, we're delivering on that promise end to end. The families we ultimately serve deserve nothing less."

— Smith Anderson, CEO, Motivity

"When we built Calmanac, we built it for the ABA providers who were being underserved by platforms designed for other industries. Every feature was built by people who understood what's actually at stake in this work. Finding a partner who shares that same clinical-first philosophy wasn't guaranteed. Finding that partner in Motivity, and watching our teams align so deeply over the past year, made this the right decision. Our team is excited to grow within a mission that has always felt like our own."

— Madhuri Mandaogade, Founder, Calmanac / General Manager, Motivity

About Motivity

Motivity is a clinician-led, all-in-one ABA platform with compliance built into every workflow, from data collection and scheduling, to billing and revenue cycle management. Initially funded through the NIH, Motivity is trusted by 800+ organizations worldwide and backed by $27M from Five Elms Capital. Learn more at motivity.net.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a growth investor in software businesses that users love, providing capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. With over $3 billion in assets under management and a team of over 80 professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms worldwide. Beyond providing capital, Five Elms delivers strategic and operational expertise, focused on executing initiatives that move the needle on growth, retention, product, and AI to set companies up for long-term success. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

SOURCE Motivity