MOYOM Advances European Regenerative Aesthetics Through APHRANEL® EU MDR Certification and Strategic Scientific Collaboration with Expert2Expert

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOYOM, the biotechnology company behind APHRANEL®, today announced two major milestones in its European strategy: the achievement of European Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) certification for APHRANEL® and the establishment of a strategic scientific collaboration with Expert2Expert (E2E), led by internationally recognized aesthetic surgeon Dr. Patrick Trévidic.

These milestones mark a new phase in MOYOM's long-term commitment to advancing regenerative aesthetics through scientific validation, physician education and international collaboration.

MOYOM Founder & CEO Guangming Lin and Dr. Patrick Trévidic MOYOM team visits BSI UK headquarters

On July 7, APHRANEL® achieved EU MDR certification under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, granted by BSI UK, one of the world's most respected Notified Bodies. This certification confirms that APHRANEL® meets Europe's highest standards for quality, safety and clinical performance, opening the door not only to the European market but marking a new phase in MOYOM's international expansion.

For MOYOM, regulatory approval is not the destination, but the beginning of a broader scientific journey.

"Obtaining market access is only the first challenge. Earning physicians' confidence is the one that matters most."

Following this milestone, MOYOM initiated a strategic scientific collaboration with Dr. Patrick Trévidic and Expert2Expert (E2E), an independent scientific partner with more than 20 years of experience supporting leading stakeholders in aesthetic medicine.

This collaboration aims to establish a long-term platform for regenerative aesthetics in Europe through anatomical research, advanced cadaver studies, clinical evidence generation, physician education and scientific publications.

Expert2Expert, led by Dr. Patrick Trévidic, will contribute as an independent scientific partner, bringing extensive expertise in anatomy-based education and research while maintaining full scientific independence.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to evidence-based innovation while maintaining the independence of all scientific activities.

Dr. Patrick Trévidic brings more than 35 years of experience spanning aesthetic surgery, scientific research and anatomy-based education. His contributions include clinical investigation, international teaching, more than 75 peer-reviewed publications and internationally recognized textbooks.

By combining MOYOM's calcium hydroxyapatite technology with Expert2Expert's scientific expertise, this collaboration creates a framework centered on evidence, education and clinical advancement.

Together, MOYOM and Expert2Expert will focus on developing scientific programmes including advanced anatomy studies, European clinical research, medical education initiatives and international scientific collaboration to strengthen APHRANEL®'s medical credibility across Europe.

Patrice Delobel, PhD, European Medical and Marketing Director at MOYOM, said:

"When I decided to join MOYOM, my ambition was never simply to oversee the European launch of APHRANEL®. I wanted to help build a scientific platform that physicians could rely on for many years to come. This collaboration with Expert2Expert, led by Dr. Patrick Trévidic, marks one of the first and most significant steps toward that vision."

Dr. Patrick Trévidic and the Expert2Expert team share this vision while maintaining full independence in their scientific activities.

"Scientific progress is never achieved by one individual or one company alone. It is built through collaboration, curiosity and the continuous pursuit of stronger evidence. I am delighted that Expert2Expert can collaborate with MOYOM on this journey and contribute to building the scientific foundations that will support the future of regenerative aesthetics in Europe."

— Dr. Patrick Trévidic

Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, and Scientific Director, Expert2Expert

These two milestones define the foundation of MOYOM's long-term scientific commitment.

Care Lifetime Value represents MOYOM's long-term scientific philosophy:

Care — supporting patients through rigorous science, safe practice and meaningful education.

Lifetime — building lasting physician confidence through continuous learning, collaboration and evidence generation.

Value — creating meaningful impact across the entire healthcare ecosystem, including physicians, patients, scientific partners and healthcare communities.

Guided by Care Lifetime Value, MOYOM continues to focus on scientific research, medical education, collaboration and evidence generation to build the future of regenerative aesthetics.

Because innovation may begin in the laboratory.

But science changes clinical practice.

And trust changes the future.

Evidence builds confidence.

Confidence drives adoption.

Adoption improves patients' lives.