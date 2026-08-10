MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering
News provided byMPLX LP
Aug 10, 2026, 18:10 ET
FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.700% senior notes due 2029, $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2032 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2036.
MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem, repay or otherwise extinguish MPLX's outstanding $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due March 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general partnership purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital. This news release is not a notice of redemption with respect to the 2027 Notes.
The closing of this offering is expected to occur on August 24, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
TD Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, which are acting as representatives of the underwriters:
TD Securities (USA) LLC
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor
New York, New York 10017
Attn: DCM-Transaction Advisory
Toll-free: 1-855-495-9846
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
200 West Street
New York, New York 10282-2198
Attn: Prospectus Department
Toll-free: 1-866-471-2526
Facsimile: 212-902-9316
Email: [email protected]
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
270 Park Avenue
New York, New York 10017
Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk
Collect: 1-212-834-4533
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
277 Park Avenue
New York, New York 10172
Toll-free: 1-888-868-6856
Email: [email protected]
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Attn: WFS Customer Service
Email: [email protected]
Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Brian Worthington, Vice President, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations
Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations
Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
SOURCE MPLX LP
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