MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.700% senior notes due 2029, $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2032 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2036.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem, repay or otherwise extinguish MPLX's outstanding $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due March 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general partnership purposes, which may include capital expenditures and working capital. This news release is not a notice of redemption with respect to the 2027 Notes.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on August 24, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

TD Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, which are acting as representatives of the underwriters:

TD Securities (USA) LLC

1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor

New York, New York 10017

Attn: DCM-Transaction Advisory

Toll-free: 1-855-495-9846

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

200 West Street

New York, New York 10282-2198

Attn: Prospectus Department

Toll-free: 1-866-471-2526

Facsimile: 212-902-9316

Email: [email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10017

Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk

Collect: 1-212-834-4533

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

277 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10172

Toll-free: 1-888-868-6856

Email: [email protected]

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Attn: WFS Customer Service

Email: [email protected]

Toll-Free: 1-800-645-3751

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Brian Worthington, Vice President, Investor Relations

Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations

Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE MPLX LP