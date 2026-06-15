Mr. Owl Brings Tootsie Roll's Flavors to Life

Meet the Color-Changing Chameleon Who Highlights Tootsie Roll's Variety of Flavors

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Owl has an important message for all: there is much more to Tootsie Roll than the Original chocolatey flavor. Debuting in an all-new TV spot, Mr. Owl showcases the delicious, chewy variety of Tootsie Roll flavors through a playful, color-changing chameleon character.

The TV spot brings bright animation and vibrant energy while staying true to Mr. Owl's classic and whimsical charm. It also marks a sweet milestone: for the first time Mr. Owl is seen enjoying a Tootsie Roll rather than his past favorite, a Tootsie Pop.

Tootsie Roll Industries took one of the longest running ads, "How Many Licks" and launched a refreshed version in September 2025. The chameleon ad is the next chapter in the Mr. Owl story and was developed by the same team, Chicago-based Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) with animation performed by Calabash.

"Mr. Owl and his connection with Tootsie Pops has been iconic for decades," Henry Mills, Chief Operating Officer at Tootsie Roll Industries, said. "Our new chameleon character on screen with Mr. Owl represents an exciting phase for our brand's future and invites everyone to discover all the Tootsie Roll flavors we have to offer beyond our beloved Original chocolatey flavor."

The campaign will run on connected TV, YouTube and social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Reddit, reaching Tootsie fans wherever they tune in. Click here to view the new spot.

"The chameleon gives us a playful way to show people there is a whole world of Tootsie Roll flavors beyond the original chocolatey favorite," said Craig Miller, Chief Creative Officer at SCC. "Bringing Mr. Owl into the work makes it feel both nostalgic and fresh. It's exciting to expand such an iconic brand universe in a way that still feels unmistakably Tootsie."

Tootsie Rolls come in the classic chocolate flavor, as well as cherry, orange, lime, lemon, vanilla, with many more flavors and products waiting to be discovered. Most recently, Tootsie Roll 'The Berry Ones' launched at select Walmart stores.

This new campaign is just the beginning of Mr. Owl's expanding role in the brand's portfolio. More exciting plans for the beloved character are on the horizon. How will America pick a Favorite Flavor? The World May Never Know.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries has been making America's favorite candies for over 130 years, with a portfolio that includes Tootsie Rolls, Tootsie Pops and many other cherished treats. With a commitment to quality, tradition and innovation, Tootsie continues to delight generations of candy lovers. For more information, visit www.tootsie.com.

SOURCE Tootsie Roll Industries