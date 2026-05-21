MRG Development Opens Luxury Lakefront Condominiums For Private Tours

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRG Development has announced the opening of private tours at Kimberling Crossing, a luxury waterfront condominium community on Table Rock Lake in Kimberling City, Missouri. The development is offering owner financing at 3.9% for the first 10 buyers – a rare incentive in today's market – with qualified buyers able to close and move in by July 1st, in time for the full summer season.

Kimberling Crossing

Positioned as one of the Midwest's premier lakefront investment opportunities, Kimberling Crossing features luxury waterfront condominiums with private lake access, panoramic Table Rock Lake views, short-term rental approval, and a full resort lifestyle including The Shipwreck restaurant, boat slips, and a vibrant waterfront recreation corridor. Two distinct unit types – the Towers and Bridgewater – offer buyers a range of layouts and price points.

The 3.9% owner financing offer is available exclusively to the first 10 buyers and represents a compelling entry point for both lifestyle buyers and investors. Units are short-term rental approved and qualify for accelerated depreciation. Preconstruction pricing is currently still in effect – though MRG Development confirms availability is limited and moving quickly.

Buyers who tour and close now can be in their condominium and on the water by July 1st owning every weekend of summer, with private lake access and no checkout. Private tours are complimentary and available by appointment now at kimberlingcrossing.com or by calling (417) 544-0044.

About MRG Development

MRG Development is a Midwest-based real estate development company specializing in luxury lakefront properties. Kimberling Crossing is located at 80 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City, Missouri, on Table Rock Lake.

Media & Sales Contact

For more information, please contact:

Mark Mathes, VP of Sales & Marketing

MRG Development | Kimberling Crossing

Phone: (417) 544-0044

Website: kimberlingcrossing.com/table-rock-lake-condos

Kent Oglesby

417-496-4284

[email protected]

SOURCE MRG Development