MRO Distribution Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 globally to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRO distribution market is estimated to grow by USD 89.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (chemicals, transportation, food beverage and tobacco, electricals and electronics, and textile apparel and footwear and others), type (industrial, electrical, facility, and electronics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the chemicals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This is because MRO distribution plays an essential role in the chemical industry by supplying products and equipment that are necessary for the upkeep of production processes. Pumps, valves, hoses, gaskets, and other spare parts are some examples of MRO products. Increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 globally significantly drives market growth. With the help of the concept of Industry 4.0, industrial manufacturing facilities increase productivity, safety, and profitability while also operating more efficiently. Industries all over the world put Industry 4.0 principles into practice to improve material flows and find errors early in a product's lifecycle. Industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, paper, and pharmaceuticals are starting to adopt Industry 4.0.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Distribution Market 2023-2027

MRO Distribution Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Chemicals, Transportation, Food beverage and tobacco, Electricals and electronics, and Textile apparel and footwear and others), Type (Industrial, Electrical, Facility, and Electronics and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

MRO distribution market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp., and WESCO International Inc.

MRO Distribution Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

An emerging trend in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Distribution Market is the increasing usage of smart equipment technology to track performance and maintenance during the forecast period.

Prior to the invention and widespread adoption of sensors and smart devices, maintenance in the majority of industries took place on a regular schedule.

Furthermore, preventive maintenance was carried out in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, and parts were repaired as and when needed.

Resultantly, there were numerous inherent inefficiencies in the process.

Parts were replaced more frequently than required because of the preventive maintenance, and reactive repairs, which result in excessive downtime, and inventory guesswork.

Key challenges -

Declining automotive production is a key challenge that may impede the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Distribution Market growth.

The world's automotive production has been decreasing, since 2018.

Contrary to the global financial crisis of 2008–2009, when there was a lack of liquidity adversely affected vehicle sales and production globally, the current decline in automotive production is primarily fueled by falling vehicle sales in many important automotive markets.

The decline in automotive sales has forced automakers to reduce vehicle production and is also a result of the rise in the popularity of ride-hailing and ride-sharing services around the world.

Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The MRO distribution market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this MRO Distribution Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MRO distribution market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the MRO distribution market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MRO distribution market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MRO distribution market vendors

The predictive maintenance (PdM) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16,576.78 million. This predictive maintenance (PdM) market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and service), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing is the key factor driving the growth of the global PDM market.

The road construction and maintenance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2022 and 2027. The road construction and maintenance market size is forecast to increase by USD 259.95 billion.This road construction and maintenance market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), type (highway, street, and bridge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the number of automobiles on the roads is notably driving the market growth.

MRO Distribution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 89.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Colam Entreprendre, NOW Inc., Fastenal Co., Ferguson plc, Forge Industries Co., Genuine Parts Co., Gitanjali Industrial Mart Pvt.Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MRC Global Inc., Nidec Corp., R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SHV Holdings, SUMINISTROS Y SERVICIOS INDUSTRIALES SERVITEC S.A., The Home Depot Inc., Wajax Corp.,and WESCO International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global MRO distribution market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Food beverage and tobacco - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Electricals and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Textile apparel and footwear and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Facility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Electronics and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Liquide SA

12.4 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

12.5 Fastenal Co.

12.6 Ferguson plc

12.7 Forge Industries Co.

12.8 Genuine Parts Co.

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 Nidec Corp.

12.11 NOW Inc.

12.12 R.S. Hughes Co. Inc.

12.13 SHV Holdings

12.14 The Home Depot Inc.

12.15 Wajax Corp.

12.16 W.W. Grainger Inc.

12.17 WESCO International Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

