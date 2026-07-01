MSFT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Microsoft Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Jared Spataro's "70% of the Fortune 500" Copilot Claims Now at the Center of Microsoft Securities Action

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Jared Spataro, Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Chief Marketing Officer for AI at Work, is named as a defendant in a securities class action covering purchases between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from the MSFT securities action. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 per share during the Class Period as the Company promoted Copilot's alleged widespread enterprise adoption. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

Spataro's Role as Microsoft's AI Marketing Chief

As AI CMO, Spataro served as Microsoft's primary external spokesperson for Copilot's commercial traction and enterprise adoption story. The complaint identifies Spataro as directly involved in crafting and disseminating public statements about Copilot's market performance to analysts and institutional investors at major industry conferences.

At the September 10, 2025 Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Spataro allegedly made specific, quantifiable claims about Copilot adoption that the lawsuit contends were materially misleading, including:

Claiming "more than 90% of the Fortune 500 now use Microsoft 365 Copilot" while the product allegedly suffered from significant brand positioning and interoperability failures

suffered from significant brand positioning and interoperability failures Representing that the most recent quarter was Copilot's "best quarter ever both in terms of seat adds" and customer count

Asserting Copilot was the "fastest-growing M365 portfolio product" Microsoft had ever launched

Stating Microsoft could "improve efficiency by 20% to 30%" through Copilot, characterizing such gains as "just real nuts and bolts"

What Spataro Allegedly Failed to Disclose

The action contends that while Spataro promoted Copilot as achieving record adoption, the product was experiencing serious internal problems including data siloing, computational capacity constraints, user experience deficiencies, and organizational challenges that undermined the adoption narrative he presented to investors.

The complaint charges that Spataro, as the executive responsible for Copilot's market positioning, was privy to confidential information about these product shortcomings and either knew or recklessly disregarded that his public statements painted a materially incomplete picture of Copilot's actual performance.

Section 20(a) Context for Spataro

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, individuals who exercise control over a company's public statements may bear personal liability when those statements are alleged to contain material misrepresentations. The complaint asserts Spataro was directly involved in drafting, reviewing, and disseminating the challenged statements and had the ability to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When executives make specific quantitative claims about product adoption at major investor conferences, those statements carry particular weight in the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about Spataro's alleged role in Microsoft investor losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MSFT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Microsoft Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who made public statements about Copilot's adoption and AI performance, signed SEC filings, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and performance of its Copilot AI products and Azure cloud platform while concealing significant technical and organizational problems. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP