MSFT Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Microsoft Corporation

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Microsoft is one of the largest technology conglomerates in the world.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Misled Investors Regarding Copilot User Adoption and AI-Driven Growth Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants touted the success of Microsoft's AI initiatives, repeatedly representing that Copilot was experiencing strong adoption, increasing user engagement, growing seat purchases, and widespread enterprise acceptance, while emphasizing Azure's AI-driven growth and Microsoft's competitive position in artificial intelligence. Defendants allegedly portrayed Copilot as a significant growth driver while failing to disclose that the product suffered from substantial adoption, user experience, interoperability, and capacity-related problems, that Microsoft's AI models lagged competitors on key benchmarks, and that the Company was diverting significant Azure computing resources and increasing AI-related spending to address those issues. As a result, Microsoft allegedly failed to convert a significant percentage of Microsoft 365 users into paid Copilot subscribers and lost market share to competing AI products.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth began to emerge on January 28, 2026, when Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 results and disclosed slower-than-expected Azure growth, increased AI-related capital expenditures, and that Microsoft 365 Copilot seats totaled only 15 million, materially below analyst estimates. According to the complaint, Microsoft further revealed that Azure growth was impacted by capacity constraints resulting from resources being redirected to Copilot applications and AI-related research and development. On this news, Microsoft's stock price fell from $481.63 per share on January 28, 2026, to $433.50 per share on January 29, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Microsoft Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Microsoft Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP