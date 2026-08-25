MSM Solutions Launches PortalTrack Print IQ™ for Real-Time Label Validation

Combines AI anomaly detection with printer interlocks to guarantee barcode accuracy at the printer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSM Solutions, a Premier Solution Partner and Registered ISV within the Zebra PartnerConnect Program, today announced the launch of PortalTrack Print IQ™, a software platform that transforms industrial label printers into intelligent inspection stations. Utilizing Zebra Technologies' fixed industrial scanners enabled with AI-powered tools, PortalTrack Print IQ stops unreadable labels before they enter the supply chain.

Integrating Zebra Technologies' fixed industrial scanners with MSM's PortalTrack™ software provides continuous validation and actionable data to close a critical gap in healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics production labeling.

MSM Solutions launches PortalTrack Print IQ, an AI-powered software that validates labels at the point of print. Post this

As requirements like GS1 Sunrise 2027 and Digital Product Passports evolve, label accuracy is critical. PortalTrack Print IQ works across a variety of labels, providing dedicated support for healthcare, manufacturing, and EPC compliance standards. This flexibility eliminates the risks of sampling or downstream scanning, preventing faulty labels from reaching customers and avoiding costly compliance fees or operational disruptions.

PortalTrack Print IQ validates every label at the point of print. Utilizing Zebra's AI-powered anomaly detection and AI-OCR software tools, the system verifies 1D and 2D barcodes and ensures human-readable text matches encoded data. If a defect is detected, the system triggers an instant printer interlock to prevent unreadable labels from entering the supply chain. To ensure this intelligence can be utilized across the enterprise, PortalTrack Print IQ provides robust APIs for seamless data integration.

"This isn't just about scanning; it's about capturing the digital identity of every label to ensure complete printing verification, traceability, and operational intelligence," said Kern Young, Machine Vision and Fixed Industrial Scanning System Engineer at MSM Solutions. "We have deployed PortalTrack PrintIQ internally in our service bureau running 40k labels a day and have customers currently running pilot validations in their own facilities."

On Sept. 10, 2026, at 1 :00PM CDT, MSM Solutions and Zebra Technologies will host a live webinar titled "Stop Labeling Errors at the Printer," demonstrating the print-time validation workflow. Attendees will learn to transition from reactive labeling processes to automated validation to ensure future-ready compliance that protects the bottom line.

About MSM Solutions

MSM Solutions has been providing innovative barcode and RFID solutions and exceptional service around the world for more than 45 years. fixed industrial scannersStop Labeling Errors at the Printer

SOURCE MSM Solutions