MSPAlliance Launches AI Risk Visibility in Cyber Verify, Bringing Real-Time Oversight to AI-Enabled Vendor Ecosystems

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance® today announced a groundbreaking AI risk monitoring capability integrated into the Cyber Verify™ program. This new feature, available through the External Service Provider Dashboard (ESP), gives MSP organizations (and their clients) instant visibility into a critical business and cyber question: where does artificial intelligence change from simply assisting operations to actually making autonomous decisions and acting within their vendor stack.

Cyber Verify

By surfacing these points of AI authority, the dashboard empowers leadership to pinpoint not just the presence of AI, but where it wields real control, impacting access, data, and operational authority. This clarity helps MSPs and their customers quickly identify potential risks, enabling more informed decision-making, stronger oversight, and improved trust in their technology stack.

This feature introduces a tiered approach with easy-to-understand indicators, applied directly to the tools organizations rely on to deliver services. These indicators highlight where AI intersects with access, data, and operational authority inside the vendor stack.

"AI isn't a feature anymore. It's a privileged actor," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "The question for leadership is not whether AI is in use. The question is where it can act, what it can access, and what happens when it is wrong."

A shift from AI awareness to AI authority

Most organizations track AI through policy, inventory, or isolated governance efforts. The problem, however, is that AI risk does not live in documents. It lives inside the tools (and people) running day-to-day operations.

Cyber Verify now makes AI risk visible at the point of exposure, the External Service Provider (ESP) Dashboard, so organizations can see where AI creates real operational risk inside their vendor ecosystem.

With AI Risk enabled, those same observable conditions support a tiered and flexible approach to identifying and monitoring AI risk within the MSP tool stack. Instead of reducing exposure to a binary yes-or-no assessment, Cyber Verify helps organizations distinguish between tools where AI has little to no operational impact, tools where AI is present in more limited or supervised ways, and tools where AI carries greater autonomy, access, or influence over sensitive systems, data, or customer-facing workflows.

What this means for MSP leadership

Cyber Verify gives MSP leadership a straightforward view of where AI is active in the environment and where that activity overlaps with sensitive data, persistent access, or customer-facing operations. Instead of adding another framework to interpret, it brings the issue into focus in a way that is immediate and practical. This matters because AI risk is no longer theoretical. In many environments, it is already embedded in the tools people rely on every day.

As more systems gain the ability to make decisions, take action, and operate with limited human oversight, the operational risk changes. The real question is not simply whether AI is present, but whether it has enough access or authority to affect outcomes.

Built on what organizations can actually observe, AI Risk in Cyber Verify is based on conditions organizations already monitor, not vendor claims or abstract scoring models. It looks at practical factors such as access, data exposure, automation, and operational scope to show where AI changes the risk profile of a tool.

Available now

AI Risk indicators are now available within the Cyber Verify ESP Dashboard. Organizations can immediately identify and prioritize AI-related risk based on how their tools actually operate, not how they are described.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers (MSPs) through standards, compliance programs, research, and education. The organization focuses on helping MSPs improve operational maturity, strengthen cybersecurity and risk management practices, and meet the growing regulatory and customer demands facing the IT services industry.

Through its programs, certifications, and industry initiatives, MSPAlliance works with MSPs, vendors, insurers, regulators, and enterprise stakeholders to promote best practices, accountability, and long-term sustainability across the managed services ecosystem.

About Cyber Verify

Cyber Verify is a certification program designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to benchmark compliance, security, and operational maturity. It gives MSPs a trusted way to demonstrate their commitment to high standards and professional service delivery.

Cyber Verify evaluates MSPs across areas such as data protection, risk management, and alignment to industry standards. Through structured assessments, it helps MSPs meet regulatory and customer expectations while giving clients confidence in selecting providers with verified credentials.

By leveraging Cyber Verify, MSPs strengthen credibility and differentiation, while customers gain added transparency into provider controls and responsibilities.

To learn more or schedule a demo, contact [email protected].

MSPAlliance Contact:

MSPAlliance PR

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1-800-672-9205

SOURCE MSP Alliance