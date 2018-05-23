MSRCOSMOS Releases Real-Time VINCI360 Social Analytics Platform for Optimizing Brands & Customer Experiences

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VINCI360, a breakthrough social analytics platform delivering real-time awareness of customer sentiment and brand impact was released today by MSRCOSMOS, marking a new era in the ability to proactively capture and respond to market opportunities and competitive threats.

VINCI360 Real-Time Social Analytics Platform delivers the precise understanding to identify opportunities and risks for your brand and your competitors. SEE how your competitors are actually doing in the market with promotions and marketing spend.

Companies deploying VINCI360 are able to define a vibrant lexicon of keywords and phrases they want to monitor-both as they happen live and also over time across all major social networks-Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, websites, blogs, and more. The platform actively captures sentiment and audience perception in how customers are responding to marketing messages and news, as well as competitor actions and advertising.

VINCI360 is the first social analytics platform in the market designed to be integrated into machine learning and artificial intelligence strategies of companies wanting to proactively optimize customer experiences and close the loop for understanding opportunities as they happen.

"VINCI360 is about creating growth through immediate understanding and response to market opportunities. This real-time platform delivers context and conversation between companies and customers while exposing gaps in competitors marketing and brand strategies. When you can hear and see what you have been missing, you can act faster to create new relationships and limit risk in your business. There is no greater advantage in business than knowing first. That's what VINCI360 makes possible."- Shawn Blevins, CEO, VINCI360

Companies seeking to learn more can visit VINCI360.com and for a limited time receive a 30-day trial to test the platform and see the results. Companies can learn more at www.vinci360.com and sign up for the free trial.

About MSRCOSMOS

MSR Cosmos is an Enterprise Services and Cloud Software company based in Stockton, California. With over 450 employees and offices in the United States, Australia, UAE and India, the company provides world-class enterprise services, cloud software solutions, and SaaS products to Enterprise and Corporate customers around the world.

