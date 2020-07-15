MTN DEW Launches "Out Here. It's DEW." A Stimulus Platform To Celebrate Heartlanders' Love Of Great Outdoors

For more than 80 years, MTN DEW – a brand born in the Heartland and steeped in the spirit of the great outdoors – has provided outdoor lovers with the game-changing boost they need to pursue their passions. That's why, as part of the new platform, MTN DEW will remove financial barriers and get fans outside by gifting Heartland-based fans with a one-time $20 payment towards their fishing and hunting licenses. Reimbursement will be available to licensed fisherman and hunters whose permits fund wildlife conservation, education and restoration within their Heartland states.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15 at 9:00 AM CT, Heartlanders can apply for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus by visiting DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus and submitting photos of their fishing and/or hunting permits from the last year (January 1, 2019 – consumer redemption date). The first 5,000 outdoor enthusiasts to apply will be eligible for reimbursement.

"MTN DEW's roots share a deep sense of regional pride with the Heartland – it's a way of life and a commitment to the community and land," said Julie Raheja-Perera, MTN DEW. "We know this year has brought many challenges and that Heartlanders live for the days they can spend outdoors – be it fishing on the lake or hunting with families and friends. We want them to know we are out here with them by providing a small kick start to get outside and unleash their passions."

The MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus will reimburse one permit per household up to $20 in total via Venmo or check payment. Full rules and regulations for the MTN DEW Outdoor Stimulus can be found at DewOutdoors.com/Stimulus. Spread the news by using the hashtag #DEWOutdoorStimulus. All applications are subject to permit verification as outlined in the rules.

