Multi Parts Solutions Acquires HKX, Expanding Into the Construction Equipment Market

HKX brings more than 30 years of hydraulic, controls integration and application-engineering expertise, establishing MPS' third operating division.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Parts Solutions ("MPS") has acquired HKX, Inc., a Monroe, Washington-based manufacturer of auxiliary hydraulic kits and control-system solutions for excavators and other heavy equipment. The acquisition moves MPS into the construction equipment market and establishes HKX as its third operating division, alongside ACC Heavy Duty (formerly American Chrome Co.) for commercial vehicles and MPS Automotive for the automotive aftermarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition moves MPS into the construction equipment market and establishes HKX as its third operating division, alongside ACC Heavy Duty (formerly American Chrome Co.)

HKX, Hydraulic Kits for Excavators, has spent more than three decades building a respected, engineering-centric business around install-ready kits that let machines run attachments, such as breakers, thumbs, shears and rotating tools. What sets the company apart is how it works: deep application expertise, longstanding dealer relationships and lead times measured in days rather than weeks or months. Its particular strength is controls. As machines have moved from mechanical pilot controls to electro-hydraulic and CAN-based systems, HKX has developed the ability to add or augment controls within a machine's own electronics, so that upgraded equipment operates seamlessly and without error codes.

For dealers, equipment owners and OEMs, the day-to-day experience with HKX will not change. What changes is what HKX can now draw on. Customers gain access to broader engineering resources for more types of components, a deeper bench for new product development and the support to keep both new and aging equipment productive for years to come.

"HKX is an engineered-solutions business, which is exactly what Multi Parts Solutions is across every market we serve," said Brian Cohn, CEO. "We are inheriting a talented team known for responsiveness, application-focused engineering and dealer collaboration, highly aligned with the same values we try to live every day at MPS of trustworthiness, teamwork and innovation. Our focus is straightforward: invest in HKX so the team can develop more products, support more customers and scale what already makes the business great."

MPS brings global engineering, sourcing, testing, manufacturing and quality capabilities, along with its proprietary Sigma development process, to help HKX grow faster. HKX contributes the application knowledge, controls integration expertise and dealer network it has built since 1993. That combination opens the door to working with additional equipment manufacturers and dealer groups seeking an engineering partner for specialized applications and attachment integration. The acquisition strengthens the broader MPS organization as well, where hydraulic and controls expertise applies well beyond construction equipment.

"Joining MPS gives HKX additional resources and capabilities while preserving the customer-first discipline that has defined this company," said Robert Burnett, vice president and general manager of HKX. "Dealers, OEMs and equipment owners can expect the same committed, expert support from the same team, now backed by greater resources for growth, innovation and long-term investment."

HKX will continue to operate from its Monroe, Washington facility, where in-house fabrication, CNC tube bending, kitting and application engineering support fast response to custom orders. Burnett and the existing leadership team will continue to lead the division, and the HKX team remains central to its future.

To access high-resolution images of HKX kits and product applications, please click here.

About HKX

Founded in 1993 and based in Monroe, Washington, HKX, Inc., provides application-focused hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and control-system solutions for construction equipment. The company is known for engineered, install-ready kits, responsive dealer support and practical field expertise that help customers configure equipment for specialized applications and attachment use. HKX continues to invest in new product development, extending its line to additional machine models and supporting advanced, high-functioning attachments. For more information, visit https://www.hkx.com.

About MPS

Multi Parts Solutions, part of the Radial portfolio since 2023, builds and supplies engineered products for demanding vehicle and equipment markets. Since 1988, the company has served customers across the automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty trucking and construction equipment sectors with products built to solve real application and supply-chain challenges. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, and operating through MPS Automotive, ACC Heavy Duty and HKX, the company brings together deep domain knowledge with engineering, manufacturing, sourcing, testing, quality and logistics discipline to deliver products that customers can trust in the field. For more information, visit https://multipartssolutions.com.

About Radial

Radial is a private equity firm focused on investing in leading middle market businesses. Radial brings sector expertise and deep industry relationships to partner with management teams and support growth. More information about Radial is available at https://www.radialequity.com.

All product and company names, including the equipment brands referenced, are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or partnership with MPS or HKX, Inc.

SOURCE Multi Parts Solutions