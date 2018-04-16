Multicultural healthy food brand "Neilly's" launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets

Today, with families constantly pressed for time, you can now have a delicious, healthy meal is less than 15 minutes. "Just Add Water," All meals are all natural, low sodium, vegan, gluten free and have NO MSG. For meat lovers add your choice of chicken, beef, pork or seafood. Consumers now have a choice to eat delicious healthy meals at home in minutes.

Kroger is the latest addition to a growing list of retail chains who have partnered with Neilly's to bring these delicious rice mixes to consumers. You can find Neilly's products at supermarkets such as select Wholefoods, Walmart, Giant Landover and Carlisle supermarkets, Weis Markets, Ingles markets and many independent supermarkets.

About Neilly's Food LLC.

Neilly's is a multicultural healthy food brand bringing delicious recipes from around the world to American homes in minutes. Founded in 2012, It's portfolio includes products across multiple categories such dry groceries and frozen appetizers/meals. Neilly's Foods strives to bring affordable healthy meals to consumers thus improving how people eat. For more information on Neilly's visit www.neillys.com.





