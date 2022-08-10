Multimodal Imaging Market Size to Grow by USD 665.44 with 35% of the Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of the pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the prominent factors likely to influence market growth positively. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to trigger the demand for medical equipment, including multimodal imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global multimodal imaging market during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging equipment are a multimodal imaging market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The increase in the technological advancements in multimodal imaging is aimed at improving the image quality, decreasing the overall cost of diagnostic procedures, and providing accurate diagnoses with better patient care.

However, The high cost of multimodal imaging equipment will be a major challenge for the multimodal imaging market during the forecast period. The high cost of multimodal imaging equipment and procedures increases the burden of costs on end-users and patients. Additionally, multimodal imaging equipment requires annual service maintenance. The service maintenance cost includes the cost of preventative maintenance, parts, labor charges, and technician allowance. This further increases the cost for end-users, such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. This might further limit the market growth.

Other Key Dynamics and their Impact Analysis are also available at Technavio, Request For Sample Now!

Key Market Participants Analysis

Canon Inc.

The company offers multimodal imaging products such as Xephilio OCT-S1.

General Electric Co.

The company offers multimodal imaging products such as AdvantageCTC Pro3D EC, AdvantageSim MD, and AngioCARD.

Koninklijke Philips NV

The company offers multimodal imaging products such as Azurion 3 F15 and Azurion 5 C12.

Mediso Ltd.

The company offers multimodal imaging products such as AnyScan S and AnyScan SC.

Siemens AG

The company offers multimodal imaging products such as SOMATOM edge plus.

Want to know more about the vendors and their product offerings, Download Sample Now!

Multimodal Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Application

Hospitals: The multimodal imaging market share growth in the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the segment was the largest segment in the global multimodal imaging market. Owing to an increase in demand for early diagnosis and treatment due to rising healthcare costs worldwide and the incidence of numerous chronic diseases.

The multimodal imaging market share growth in the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the segment was the largest segment in the global multimodal imaging market. Owing to an increase in demand for early diagnosis and treatment due to rising healthcare costs worldwide and the incidence of numerous chronic diseases.

Diagnostic Centers



Others

Geography

North America : 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for multimodal imaging in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, product launches, the increase in the number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people will facilitate the multimodal imaging market growth in North America over the forecast period.

: 35% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for multimodal imaging in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, product launches, the increase in the number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people will facilitate the multimodal imaging market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



Unlock the Multimodal Imaging Market Report Segment-based Statistics through Our Sample Report PDF

Related Reports:

Photoacoustic Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Medical Imaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Multimodal Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 665.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Co., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediso Ltd., MILabs BV, MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc., Topcon Corp., and TriFoil Imaging Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 89: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 94: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 97: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 99: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 100: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 102: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.6 Mediso Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Mediso Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Mediso Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Mediso Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 110: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc.

Exhibit 122: Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Topcon Corp.

Exhibit 125: Topcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Topcon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Topcon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Topcon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Topcon Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio