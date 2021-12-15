Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Drugs Market in North America to Cross $15.65 Billion by 2027 - Annual Revenue Insights (2017-2027) for Both Immunomodulators and Immunosuppressants

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American multiple sclerosis drugs market is expected to grow by 3.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $15.65 billion by 2027, owing to the growing prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS), the rise in funding for multiple sclerosis research, and increasing approvals of novel MS drugs.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 51 figures, this 104-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America multiple sclerosis drugs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America multiple sclerosis drugs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Type, Drug Class, Drug Category, Route of Administration, MS Type, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on Drug Type (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Immunomodulators

Copaxone



Avonex/Plegridy



Gilneya



Tysabri



Betaseron/Extavia



Tecifidera



Rebif



Ampyra



Other Immunomodulators

Immunosuppressants

Aubagio



Lemtrada



Ocrelizumab



Zinbryta



Other Immunosuppressants

Based on Drug Class (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Interferon Beta

Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators

Mixed Polymers

NF-?B Inhibitor

Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor

Corticosteroids

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

Other Drug Classes

Based on Drug Category (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Large-molecule Drugs

Small-molecule Drugs

Based on Route of Administration (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Oral Administration

Parenteral Administration

Based on MS Type (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)

Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)

Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)

Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)

Based on Distribution Channel (Annual Revenue in $M for 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($M) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Drug Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players Profiled

Abbvie, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

