Munjoi's ALL-DAIs are "World's Most Versatile Shoe"

Knowing firsthand how wasteful, polluting and energy-consuming the footwear industry could be to the environment, Hogan reimagined an innovative multi-purpose sneaker made entirely of sustainable materials.

The sustainable ALL-DAI is an all-in-one sneaker/sandal/mule touted as the "world's most versatile shoe." It is the first product launched by Hogan's new plant-based footwear brand Munjoi – whose name is inspired by the Munjoy Hill neighborhood in Portland, Maine.

Taking sustainable vegan sneakers to another level, the ALL-DAI is designed to transform in one easy step between a sneaker, sandal slide, backless mule or open-toe sneaker. The shoe is made of all plant-based materials, including hemp, algae, sugar cane and cotton.

"It took me more than two years to develop a comfortable, stylish, sustainable shoe that gave people multiple footwear options at the ready," Hogan says. "Focusing on thoughtful design and materials, my goal was to give consumers a more versatile, eco-friendly shoe they'd really want to wear."

The ALL-DAI, uses a unique blend of cotton and hemp for the shoe's knitted upper portion. The foam bottom cushioning is made from BLOOM, the world's first algae-blended EVA, combined with sugar cane, to help reduce the foam's carbon footprint.

"It's a slide on the beach and a sneaker in the streets," Hogan says. "It's also a sustainable solution to reduce the need to overconsume."

Limited time pre-orders for the ALL-DAI opened on Tuesday, October 27, on the Munjoi website at www.munjoi.com.

