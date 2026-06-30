Muracha First-Harvest Matcha Launches with Debut Release, Yame No. 89

New, Premium Matcha Brand Challenges Industry's Unregulated 'Ceremonial Grade' Standard

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muracha, the premium matcha brand built on rigorous quality standards and intentional design, launches today with its debut release, Yame No. 89. Available exclusively at drinkmuracha.com, Yame No. 89 is a first-harvest, single-cultivar matcha powder from Yame, Japan, one of the country's most prized tea-growing regions.

Muracha Yame No. 89

Sisters Megan Lore and Katie Roth created Muracha on the shared belief that making matcha at home is worth doing exceptionally well. The idea came to Lore while adjusting to new motherhood after selling her digital marketing agency. She discovered an appreciation for life's small, quiet moments and turned to matcha as a daily practice. Lore found plenty of brands to choose from, but none of them promised the experience she aspired to have at home.

The sisters set out to make matcha differently – from how it's sourced to how it's packaged. They traveled to Japan and spent months researching, tasting, and sourcing across the country before landing on the farm behind Yame No. 89.

"As I fell in love with the art of making matcha, I began thinking about it the same way some people do wine. Every glass should be romanticized, starting with the look and feel of the tin on my kitchen counter," said Megan Lore, co-founder and CEO of Muracha. "I want to know where my matcha came from, down to the origin, the cultivar, and even the specific farm. Our first product, Yame No. 89, turns an everyday drink from ordinary to something more meaningful."

Muracha is backed by Reid Hailey, founder of Doing Things Media; Charli Evans, Emily Hertz, and Alexandra Sisto Daniel, all creators; Amy Selig, founder of Stellar Bodies; and Erik Goranson, owner of Recess Atlanta. Lindsey Johnson, co-founder of Weezie Towels, and Leslie Tesler, founder of Hanni, are among its advisors.

Beyond "Ceremonial Grade"

Ceremonial grade is an unregulated marketing label that any brand can claim, regardless of how it was grown, harvested, or processed. Instead, Muracha holds a higher standard rooted in what matters: origin, cultivar, traceability, and farming techniques.

Yame No. 89 is a single-cultivar matcha from a female-run farm. The tea plants are shaded in the weeks leading up to harvest, a labor-intensive process that significantly increases L-theanine content – the compound responsible for matcha's signature steady energy – and chlorophyll levels, which produce the vibrant green hue that distinguishes truly great matcha. After harvest, the leaves are stone-milled in Japan, preserving flavor and freshness.

The result is a matcha that is silky smooth, free of bitterness, and worthy of savoring.

A 70-Year Legacy

Yame No. 89 takes its name from the woman behind the tea: the 89-year-old farmer who first began nurturing the family's fields at 19 and remains involved in the farm to this day. Her family now oversees operations, but she maintains a presence in every harvest. Yame itself is among Japan's most celebrated tea-growing regions known for matcha that has a delicate, nutty taste perfect for daily drinking.

Leading with Design

Muracha's commitment to quality extends beyond what's in the tin. The brand worked with Robertson and Co. to create a packaging design that deserves to be fully on display, not stashed away in the pantry. The brand's debut collection includes a hand-carved, Shin-style whisk and chashaku.

Availability

Yame No. 89 is available in 20g tins for $39 and 70g tins for $119, with one-time and subscription options exclusively at drinkmuracha.com.

Muracha will be on the menu at select restaurants and cafes, including Ford Fry's Little Sparrow and The Chastain, both in Atlanta, and Culture Club in Nashville. More partnership announcements will follow in 2026.

About Muracha

Muracha purveys fine, first harvest matcha sourced directly from Japan. Founded by sisters Megan Lore and Katie Roth, Muracha was built on the belief that small, ordinary moments can shape an entire day. Yame No. 89 is the brand's first release, a single-cultivar matcha designed to bring beauty to the act of making matcha at home. Muracha is an invitation to pause with intention to power what comes next.

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SOURCE Muracha