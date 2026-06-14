Muscle Growth Supplements Featuring Magnesium, Ashwagandha and Omega-3s Are Highlighted by PureHealth Research

MANASSAS, Va., June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength, mobility, and recovery are getting more attention from people who want to stay active for the long haul, and PureHealth Research is highlighting that growing interest in proactive muscle wellness. The company's collection brings together nutrients and adaptogenic ingredients commonly used to support muscle function, exercise recovery and long-term fitness goals.

Why Muscle Wellness Matters at Every Age

Healthy muscle does more than help you lift things. It underpins strength, mobility, physical performance and even metabolic wellness through every stage of life. Training, aging, recovery demands, and what's on your plate all influence how well the body supports muscle development and bounces back afterward. Good nutrition is a big part of that picture.

Magnesium, Ashwagandha, Omega-3s, and digestive enzymes turn up often in formulas built to support protein synthesis, muscle function, nutrient utilization and post-workout recovery. To support strength, recovery and long-term fitness goals, PureHealth Research offers muscle growth supplements formulated with nutrients and adaptogenic ingredients that work alongside the body's natural muscle-building processes.

What These Ingredients Support

Muscle Function: Nutrients such as Magnesium help support normal muscle contraction, protein synthesis, and energy production.

Nutrients such as Magnesium help support normal muscle contraction, protein synthesis, and energy production. Recovery & Performance: Omega-3 fatty acids and adaptogenic ingredients such as Ashwagandha support post-exercise recovery and overall physical performance.

Omega-3 fatty acids and adaptogenic ingredients such as Ashwagandha support post-exercise recovery and overall physical performance. Nutrient Utilization: Digestive enzymes help support the body's ability to break down and use nutrients important for muscle wellness and fitness goals.

Fuel Your Active Lifestyle

Whether you're training hard or simply want to stay strong as the years go by, it's worth learning how the right nutrition can support strength, recovery, endurance, and healthy aging. Browse the full range of muscle growth supplements to find a fit for your routine.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research builds its formulas from carefully selected ingredients, each put through rigorous third-party testing for purity and quality. Everything is made in US-based, cGMP-certified facilities using natural, non-GMO ingredients meant to support long-term wellness goals.

PureHealth Research LLC

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC