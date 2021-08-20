Music Asks: "What's Your Favorite Romance?"

"I'm asking fans to choose their favorite romance," explains Tinholme. "A picnic in Central Park? A drive up the Pacific Coast Highway? I'm curious what the listener will think when they hear very different musical imagery."

Starting today, fans can choose their favorite version of "My Romance East or West Coast" for the chance to win prizes. Tinholme has posted both tunes on his web site. Fans can leave comments that describe why they prefer one version over the other. Three winners for each version will win a "coast-specific prize," plus all of Tinholmes's CDs, based on the creativity of their answers.

Music fans can enter to win at www.michaeltinholme.com. Both versions are now streaming on all major outlets.

"My Romance East and West Coast" is the perfect follow-up to Michael Tinholme & Band of Legends' release of "Lady Stardust," a tribute to David Bowie featuring Mike Garson.

"My Romance West Coast" features: Michael Tinholme (vocals), Randy Brecker (flugelhorn), Tom Fowler (bass), Gary Novak (drums), Mike Miller (guitar), Kim Hansen (keyboards), Ray Yslas (percussion), Andy Martin (trombone), and Stan Martin (trumpet).

"My Romance East Coast" features: Michael Tinholme (vocals), Randy Brecker (trumpet), Mike Garson (piano), Tom Fowler (bass), Gary Novak (drums), Mike Miller (guitar), Kim Hansen (keyboards), Ray Yslas (percussion), Bob Hovey (trombone), Andy Martin (trombone), and Stan Martin (trumpet).

