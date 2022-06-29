MVNOs Activities in Developed and Developing Markets, 2021 Trends Report - Strategies Being Followed for New MVNOs / New sub Brands / Changes in the MVNO Model

DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: MVNOs Activities in Developed and Developing Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the introduction of new MVNOs in both developed and developing markets worldwide and the types of services that are being introduced - using a survey of some 35 MVNOs in 22 countries around the world.

Increasingly the new MVNOs being formed are from two broad categories - either the creation of a new low-cost digital second mobile brand, or are the extension of an existing brand (e.g., a retailer, football club, postal service or bank/finance platform).

Some of the key points the survey reveals are:

TMVNOs continue to focus on the value or low-cost customer segments. But the main change is the introduction of MVNOs by companies as an additional marketing device by a diverse range of companies including retailers, football clubs, energy companies & financial services firms. There are a range of other companies from sectors such as healthcare & postal services also establishing MVNOs.

MVNOs are being introduced by firms outside of the telecoms segment as an extension of an existing non-telecoms brand into the mobile space as part of a mobile strategy to connect more closely with their customers.

The distinction between the MVNO and the MNO is becoming less clear. Many of the new MVNOs are actually sub brands launched by established MNOs who are looking to introduce a digital brand to enter the low-cost segment. The publisher has placed the MNO sub brand in a separate category with recent launches in Belgium , Iraq , Ireland , Romania highlighted.

, , , highlighted. MVNOs are testing new loyalty mechanisms with digital tokens which can be converted into cash, exchanged for goods with partners or used to purchase airtime. MVNOs are also being used to develop a mobile channel strategy for non-telecoms providers with the most successful also having their own distribution channel for SIMs (including retailers and banks/financial services companies).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - Strategies being followed for new MVNOs MVNOs in Developed Markets MVNOs in Developing Markets The new sub brands being introduced by MNOs Conclusions - Changes in the MVNO model Appendix 1 - A list of the MVNOs included in this report

List of figures

Figure 1 - A picture showing the youfone Belgium half price 3-month promotion - Belgium

Figure 2 - A graphic showing the donedone MVNO usage plan - Japan

Figure 3 - A graphic showing the Gorilla Mobile website - Singapore

Figure 4 - A graphic image showing the Sweno website - Spain

Figure 5 - A picture showing the Lively Mobile Plus medical alert device - USA

Figure 6 - A picture showing the Equitel 4G SIM card - Kenya

Figure 7 - A table showing the Jipimie bundles of call minutes, mobile data & SMS from Equitel - Kenya

Figure 8 - A picture showing the Equitel auto renewal promotion - Kenya

Figure 9 - A picture from the Jambo Pay website - Kenya

Figure 10 - A chart showing the FNB Connect Flexi online tool - South Africa

Figure 11 - A chart showing the Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia customized online tool - S. Arabia

Figure 12 - A chart showing the Virgin Mobile UAE customized online tool - UAE

Figure 13 - A picture showing the Mega+ BRL 49.99 plan - Brazil

Figure 14 - A graphic showing the Pernambucanas Movil service - Brazil

Figure 15 - A graphic showing the Virgin Chile 100 GB mobile data & unlimited call plan - Chile

Figure 16 - A graphic showing the Virgin Mobile Colombia double the data promotion - Colombia

Figure 17 - A picture showing the EXiS MVNO launch - Mexico

Figure 18 - A graphic showing the Izzi Movil service promotion - Mexico

Figure 19 - A picture showing the BAIT SIM Card with usage instructions - Walmart Mexico

Figure 19 - A graphic showing the Clear Mobile website - Ireland

Figure 20 - A picture showing the Hey! Mobile service proposition - Belgium

Figure 21 - A picture showing the oodi Iraq proposition from the website - Iraq

Figure 22 - A graphic showing the SIMon website - Germany

Figure 23 - A graphic showing the YOXO online Pre-Pay digital brand - Romania

Figure 24 - A table showing the breakdown in MVNO business models

Figure 25 - A table showing the list of the MVNOs included in this report

Figure 26 - A table showing the exchange rates used

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbrwj0

