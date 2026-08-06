My Professional Plumber announces rebranding

Knoxville-based company says brand refresh better demonstrates its commitment to professionalism, responsiveness and reliability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Professional Plumber, a family-owned home service business serving greater Knoxville since 2010, is refreshing its brand to visually depict its longstanding client focus, swift service and steadfast reliability.

The new branding, featuring a vintage-inspired, formally attired technician, is already being showcased on several of the newly wrapped vans throughout Knoxville, Maryville and nearby communities. The remainder of My Professional Plumber's service fleet is expected to be rewrapped by the end of July.

My Professional Plumber, a family-owned home service business serving greater Knoxville since 2010, is refreshing its brand to visually depict its longstanding client focus, swift service and steadfast reliability.

The company has also refreshed its positioning tagline, now One of a Kind for Peace of Mind, to reinforce the rebranding efforts.

"While our old logo has served us well for the past sixteen years, it was time to refresh our image to better represent our company's reputation of going above and beyond for our customers with utmost professionalism," said Jamie Foster, owner of My Professional Plumber. "But after working diligently to build a strong, positive reputation over the last 16 years, we didn't want to change the name. We are still My Professional Plumber, just with a new look."

The new branding was designed by KickCharge Creative, a New Jersey-based, award-winning marketing agency specializing in visual identities for the skilled trades.

"My Professional Plumber's logo transformation also highlights our commitment to standing out in the industry," said Foster. "We know that homeowners have options and that trust is critical factor when repairs or installations are needed. That's why when we're invited in to service a family's home, we make it our goal to leave no doubt they made the right choice in contacting our team. Our experienced technicians are as passionate about helping our customers feel safe and comfortable in their homes as they are in their craft, and we believe this sets us apart."

My Professional Plumber serves Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Oak Ridge, Lenoir City and Maryville.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit myplumbertn.com or call (865) 221-7157.

About My Professional Plumber

Founded in 2010, My Professional Plumber is a leading plumbing service provider in Knoxville dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and top-quality plumbing, drain and sewer services for both residential and commercial properties. A recipient of Angi's List Super Service Award as well as being named Best of the Best by Cityview magazine three years in a row, My Professional Plumber offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its work. To learn more about My Professional Plumber, visit www.myplumbertn.com.

SOURCE My Professional Plumber