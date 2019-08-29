Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market 2015-2025F: On-Going Trends, Opportunities/High Growth Areas

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Circuit Breaker Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Voltage by Type, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myanmar circuit breaker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-25.

Several growth opportunities in the residential vertical such as upcoming projects in Yangon on account of rising population in Myanmar are anticipated to drive the demand for electrical components such as circuit breakers over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and development of special economic zones across the country would further fuel the demand for medium and high voltage circuit breakers.



The government of Myanmar continues to focus on improving the ease of doing business in the country and attracting more foreign investment. Oil and gas, power and transportation sectors of Myanmar have been some of the key beneficiaries of this investment over the past few years. With FDI expected to increase even further, several other sectors, such as real estate, manufacturing, and tourism, are anticipated to strengthen over the coming years, thereby generating more demand for circuit breakers in the Myanmar market.



Due to their wide applicability across the residential and commercial sectors, low voltage circuit breakers dominate the overall circuit-breaker market with the largest market revenue share. Presently, gas circuit-breakers are more widely used in the medium and high voltage categories while vacuum circuit breakers are expected to gain pie in overall Myanmar circuit breaker market share over the coming years.



The report comprehensively covers the market by voltage, type, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Overview

3.1 Myanmar Country Indicators

3.2 Myanmar Power Sector Overview and Outlook

3.3 Myanmar Transmission & Distribution Sector Overview and Outlook

3.4 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015 - 2025F)

3.5 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2018 & 2025F)

3.6 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2018 & 2025F)

3.7 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.8 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Industry Life Cycle (2018)

3.9 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Porter's Five Forces (2018)



4. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Trends



6. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Overview, By Voltage

6.1 Myanmar Low Voltage (<_1 kv_="kv_" circuit-breaker="circuit-breaker" market="market" revenues="revenues" />6.2 Myanmar Medium Voltage (1.1 - 36 kV) Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

6.3 Myanmar High Voltage (> 36 kV) Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



7. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Overview, By Application

7.1 Myanmar Residential Application Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 Myanmar Commercial Application Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.3 Myanmar Industrial Application Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.4 Myanmar Power Utilities Application Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.5 Myanmar Other Application Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



8. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 Myanmar Northern Region Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.2 Myanmar Southern Region Circuit-Breaker Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

8.3 Myanmar Power Sector Outlook, By Regions

8.4 Myanmar SEZ Overview, By Regions



9. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Key Performance Indicators

9.1 Myanmar Government Spending Outlook

9.2 Myanmar Construction Sector Outlook



10. Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2025F)

10.2 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application (2025F)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Myanmar Circuit-Breaker Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 Schneider Electric SE.

12.3 Siemens AG.

12.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.6 Legrand SA

12.7 Khin Maung Nyunt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.8 Super Mega Engineering Co. Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



