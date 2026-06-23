MyHomeStory Pro Launches Homeowner Intelligence Platform to Help Contractors Win More of the Right Jobs

New platform expands the proven USA Home Listings model to serve contractors across the home services industry

MARIETTA, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHomeStory Pro, a homeowner intelligence and contractor growth platform, today announced its official launch, bringing advanced homeowner insights, marketing intelligence, and business growth tools to home service professionals across the United States.

Built on the foundation of USA Home Listings, which has helped more than 500 moving companies reach homeowners at the right moment over the past eight years, MyHomeStory Pro expands that proven approach to support contractors across a wide range of home service categories.

MyHomeStory Pro website MyHomeStory Pro comparison

The platform was created to address one of the biggest challenges facing contractors today: identifying and connecting with the right homeowners before competitors do. By combining homeowner intelligence, targeted marketing solutions, and business growth tools, MyHomeStory Pro helps contractors improve customer acquisition, market more effectively, and make smarter business decisions.

"For years, we've helped moving companies grow by connecting them with homeowners at exactly the right time," said Ryan Eger, Chief Strategy Officer of MyHomeStory Pro. "The results have been tremendous, but we knew the opportunity was much bigger. We've expanded our data, sharpened our intelligence, and built a platform capable of serving every trade that touches a home. MyHomeStory Pro is the next chapter—helping contractors stop chasing leads and start winning the right jobs."

Unlike traditional lead-generation platforms, MyHomeStory Pro leverages homeowner intelligence and actionable data to help home service professionals identify opportunities earlier, improve marketing performance, and build stronger customer relationships. The platform is designed for contractors who want a more strategic, measurable approach to growth.

As competition across the home services industry continues to intensify, MyHomeStory Pro provides a smarter way for businesses to connect with homeowners, maximize marketing investments, and drive sustainable growth.

The launch includes a new brand identity, website, and digital experience developed in partnership with Starfish, the New York City-based strategic brand communications company known for helping organizations uncover, articulate, and activate meaningful differentiation. Starfish led the brand strategy, positioning, messaging architecture, visual identity, website development, and user experience design for MyHomeStory Pro, helping transform the successful USA Home Listings platform into a scalable brand built for the future of home services.

"We believed there was an opportunity to create a brand that reflected both the sophistication of the platform and the practical business outcomes it delivers," Eger added. "MyHomeStory Pro represents our commitment to helping contractors grow smarter through better homeowner intelligence and more effective marketing."

MyHomeStory Pro is now available nationwide.

For more information, visit www.myhomestorypro.com.

About MyHomeStory Pro

MyHomeStory Pro is a homeowner intelligence and contractor growth platform that helps home service professionals connect with the right homeowners at the right time. Built on the success of USA Home Listings, which has helped more than 500 moving companies improve customer acquisition over the past eight years, MyHomeStory Pro expands that proven model to serve contractors across the home services industry. Through advanced homeowner insights, targeted marketing solutions, and business growth tools, the platform helps home service professionals market more effectively, improve efficiency, and drive measurable business growth.

For more information, visit www.myhomestorypro.com.

About Starfish

Starfish is an independent New York City-based strategic brand communications company specializing in brand strategy, positioning, innovation, identity development, customer experience, and growth communications. Guided by its philosophy that "The Brand Experience Is The Brand," Starfish helps organizations uncover, articulate, and activate meaningful differentiation that drives business growth across B2B, B2C, and government sectors.

For more information, visit www.starfishco.com.

Media Contact

Sam Knoll

Director of Marketing

MyHomeStory Pro

[email protected] | 919-349-5998

SOURCE MyHomeStory Pro