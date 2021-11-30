MyTipLife Launches First Crowdfunding Site for Restaurants to Raise Funds through Gift Cards

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTipLife is proud to launch the first website of its kind, allowing for restaurants to raise funds through gift card campaigns.

MyTipLife, unlike other crowdfunding platform, does not charge any crowdfunding fees and instead allows restaurants to keep 100% of the earnings collected from their gift card campaign. Restaurants get paid instantly when a transaction is made and do not have to wait to see their profits reflected in their account.

A one-time fee of $295 also provides an advertising package to spread the word about the business, placement on MyTipLife's Founders' Wall, and a one-year membership to the platform.

For more information about joining MyTipLife as a restaurant, business owners are encouraged to visit MyTipLife.com/HowItWorks.

The MyTipLife platform allows restaurant owners to create gift card campaigns to raise funds for any business venture of their choosing.

MyTipLife is dedicated to supporting tipped workers and the establishments that employ them. MyTipLife allows tipped workers to collect tips digitally from their phones or by creating videos on the MyTipLife online community. The platform also allows establishments to create gift card campaigns to fund their business ventures.

Visit www.mytiplife.com today!

