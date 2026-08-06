n2uitive Launches Cloud-native Accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter, Making Recorded Statements and Conversational Intelligence Accessible Directly in ClaimCenter

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- n2uitive, the industry standard for recorded statements in insurance, announced the launch of n2uitive's cloud-native accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter, a certified solution for accessing investigative recorded statements directly in Guidewire ClaimCenter. Erie Insurance, a Fortune 500 property and casualty insurer, is among the first carriers to deploy the new integration, transforming a key part of claims investigations from a complex, manual workflow into a streamlined, defensible process.

n2uitive's certified cloud-native accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter puts recorded statement audio, transcripts, and claim-ready summaries directly in the adjuster's claim file.

Reimagining Claims Investigation for the Cloud Era

For nearly two decades, n2uitive has helped leading carriers turn recorded statements into actionable claim intelligence. With its new cloud-native accelerator, adjusters can now initiate, capture, and access recorded statements directly in ClaimCenter—eliminating manual handoffs, reducing administrative burden, and ensuring every statement, transcript, and summary is returned to the claim file automatically.

"Recorded statements are the most valuable investigative evidence in a claim — and for too long, the industry has treated them as a filing exercise," said Joel Gendelman, CEO and Founder of n2uitive. "With our new cloud-native accelerator, every statement comes back to the adjuster as a structured summary, first draft transcript and actionable record, right inside ClaimCenter. That's not a workflow improvement. That's a better investigation."

Erie Insurance: Bringing Investigative Recorded Statements Natively into ClaimCenter

Erie Insurance's deployment of n2uitive's cloud-native accelerator for ClaimCenter marks a significant milestone in the evolution of claims investigation. By accessing recorded statement workflows directly in ClaimCenter, ERIE is unlocking new efficiencies, improving investigation quality, and setting a new standard for customer service.

"Recorded statements are where the real story of a claim comes together," said Doug Reinhardt, VP, Claims of Erie Insurance Company. "With n2uitive integrated in ClaimCenter, our adjusters have everything they need — the audio, the transcript, the summary — right in the claim file. It's changed how our teams work."

Immediate Impact and Industry Recognition

The cloud-native accelerator for ClaimCenter delivers measurable improvements for carriers:

Adjuster Efficiency: Adjusters save an average of 15 minutes per statement on process handling, missed or incomplete recordings, and manual documentation, freeing them to focus on the investigation itself.

Adjusters save an average of 15 minutes per statement on process handling, missed or incomplete recordings, and manual documentation, freeing them to focus on the investigation itself. Investigation Quality: Every statement automatically produces a consistent, purpose built claim-ready summary and first-draft transcript integrated in the claim file, improving documentation standards and defensibility across every adjuster and every claim.

About n2uitive Corporation

Founded in 2006 and based in Seattle, n2uitive is the industry standard for recorded statements in P&C insurance claims. Purpose-built for the investigative statement lifecycle, n2uitive embeds recorded statements, transcripts, and insurance-specific summaries directly into ClaimCenter — turning critical investigative conversations into structured, actionable claim records. n2uitive is trusted by 4 of the top 10 U.S. carriers and more than 30 enterprise insurance carriers, with over 10,000 claims adjusters using the platform every month. Learn more at www.n2uitive.com.

About Erie Insurance

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 10th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Schuster

n2uitive Corporation

[email protected]

Phone: (623) 824-1213

SOURCE n2uitive Corporation