N3XT Launches N3XT MCP to Provide a Secure, Streamlined Connection Between AI and Banking Data

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N3XT, the blockchain-powered narrow bank built for instant, programmable B2B payments, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP), N3XT MCP, an open-standard architectural solution providing a secure bridge between client AI environments and live N3XT banking data.

Crypto and cross-border payments move at the speed of information, yet traditional financial services lag behind due to legacy systems and manual workflows. To compete, treasury teams and trading organizations require systems that provide full context, streamlined workflows, and data they can trust. Yet, current AI initiatives often fail because they are disconnected from live banking infrastructures. N3XT MCP provides the vital connective tissue between AI and banking data, enabling teams to access the full power of the banking portal from within a single AI assistant platform. With governed read/write capabilities, it automates everything from discrepancy alerts and smart escalation to report generation — without compromising security and compliance.

"Legacy banking is stunting business growth and transaction speed," said Aurélien Bonnel, N3XT Founder and CTO. "Through the launch of the N3XT MCP, we are standardizing how AI agents access live bank data and enabling corporate clients to work within their own environment with data they can trust. We're pushing the finance industry toward autonomous, secure, trusted and real-time financial management."

The launch of N3XT MCP demonstrates N3XT's future-forward vision, building a banking experience that connects AI and blockchain for fast-moving B2B organizations that can't afford to be slowed down. Marking the beginning of truly autonomous corporate capital management, N3XT MCP enables businesses to work within a single environment to experience:

Integration Over Interruption: N3XT MCP integrates financial data directly into client AI environments, eliminating the need for manual CSV downloads, disconnected portals, or context-switching.

N3XT MCP integrates financial data directly into client AI environments, eliminating the need for manual CSV downloads, disconnected portals, or context-switching. Security & Compliance: Keeping queries within the corporate firewall, N3XT MCP reduces the risk of data leakage associated with unapproved AI tool usage. The MCP respects existing compliance rules, user permissions, and adheres to maker checker workflows.

Keeping queries within the corporate firewall, N3XT MCP reduces the risk of data leakage associated with unapproved AI tool usage. The MCP respects existing compliance rules, user permissions, and adheres to maker checker workflows. Real-Time Financial Intelligence: With native atomic settlement capabilities, the N3XT MCP delivers users with real-time data they can trust.

With native atomic settlement capabilities, the N3XT MCP delivers users with real-time data they can trust. Empowered Agentic Finance: Beyond simple data retrieval, N3XT MCP enables governed read/write capabilities, allowing AI assistants to safely draft payments, generate reports, or create programmatic payment workflows.

N3XT MCP builds on the bank's existing suite of APIs and is the latest milestone in the bank's roadmap focused on leveraging AI and blockchain to redefine B2B payments through 24/7 settlement of real on-chain dollars.

To learn more about N3XT MCP, visit https://n3xt.io/mcp.

About N3XT

N3XT is a 21st century bank built on blockchain technology that facilitates business-to-business, programmable payments in U.S. dollars instantaneously around the world, any hour of the day. We believe money should move as seamlessly as information, across any platform or border, transparently and without delay. Our mission is to liberate money by making payments programmable and immediate.

N3XT is advancing a new era of instant payments that empowers businesses to transact with confidence. With a long-term vision to modernize the financial system, we are building digital banking that is safe, easy and lightning fast.

For more information, visit www.n3xt.io

SOURCE N3XT