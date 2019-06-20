N8 Medical announces Marc Rohman as new Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N8 Medical, a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative anti-infective and anti-inflammatory solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Marc Rohman as Chief Executive Officer and Board member effective June 1st, 2019. "Marc brings three decades of commercialization success in the areas of biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceuticals to the company. We are thrilled to have Marc join our organization at this important time as we complete initial human trials and look to commercialize our platforms," said David J. Richards, Executive Chairman.

Mr. Rohman has spent his entire career in healthcare and brings more than 30 years of directly relevant, diverse experience with a strong record of commercial and operational leadership. Mr. Rohman previously worked at Scios, Inc. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $2.4 billion) where he was instrumental in the launch of Natrecor® (nesiritide) to treat acutely decompensated congestive heart failure, which has proved to be one of the most successful launches of any acute care cardiovascular product to date. Most recently, Mr. Rohman worked for nearly 10 years at a private French Pharmaceutical company, Biocodex, leading their North American operations. Mr. Rohman transformed the organization through innovative approaches towards commercialization, product development, asset acquisition and industry and non-profit partnerships.

Through his decades of experience, Mr. Rohman has led multiple major product launches in various areas, including cardiovascular medicine, acute care, CNS, digestive health, endocrinology and interventional devices. Mr. Rohman added, "I am thrilled to join such a well-positioned pre-commercial, late-stage company where my experience is particularly relevant. N8 Medical is at an exciting inflection point where it has recently moved into its first-in-human clinical trials for its flagship CeraShield™ endotracheal tube. Preliminary data is encouraging for this initial product that represents the first of many proposed platform anti-infective medical devices we plan to develop, targeting unmet clinical needs that have a meaningful impact on health outcomes."

Mr. Rohman is a graduate of Michigan State University and now lives in Silicon Valley where he advises and consults for both startups and early stage commercial ventures.

ABOUT N8 MEDICAL

N8 Medical (www.N8Medical.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is a privately-held biotechnology company developing a platform of antimicrobial surface-protected medical devices designed to have significant, life-saving clinical impact through reduction of infection and related complications. N8 Medical's CeraShield™ technology is based upon novel compounds called ceragenins that are small molecule, non-peptide, functional mimetics of naturally-occurring antimicrobial peptides that kill bacteria and fungi by membrane disruption, leading to rapid cell death.

CAUTION: In Canada, the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube obtained Health Canada Investigational Testing Authorization and remains the subject of investigational testing regarding the safety of the CeraShield™ ETT. In the United States, the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube is limited by law to investigational use only. The statements in this release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SOURCE N8 Medical

Related Links

http://www.n8medical.com

