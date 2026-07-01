Nabors Industries Ltd. 2nd Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Miguel A. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time for a discussion of operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on July 28, 2026.

Date: July 29, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) Dial-in-number(s):



US Toll Free: (888) 317-6003

Canada Toll Free: (866) 284-3684

International: (412) 317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number: 0170524

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, until 4:00 p.m. CDT on August 05, 2026. To hear the recording, please call (855) 669-9658 in North America or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Conference Replay Entry Number: 9469983.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at, www.nabors.com. To join the webcast, navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar. An electronic version of the earnings release and, if applicable, a supplemental presentation also will be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Investor Contacts

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected] or Kara K. Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected].

Related Links

www.nabors.com

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.