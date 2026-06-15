NACD Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Senior Vice Presidents Mohamed Younis and Marian Stevens

Younis will advance NACD's governance thought leadership agenda, while Stevens will strengthen talent, culture, and organizational excellence

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) today announced the appointment of Mohamed Younis as senior vice president, content, and Marian Stevens as senior vice president, human resources.

The appointments strengthen NACD's executive leadership team as the organization continues to expand its support for directors and boards navigating an increasingly complex business environment shaped by technological disruption, workforce transformation, geopolitical uncertainty, and evolving stakeholder expectations.

As senior vice president, content, Younis will lead NACD's content strategy and thought leadership agenda, overseeing the research, publications, education and director experience offerings, and governance resources that help directors make sense of emerging risks, sharpen boardroom effectiveness, and lead with greater confidence.

Younis brings deep experience in public opinion research, strategic communications, editorial leadership, and executive advisory services. Prior to joining NACD, he served in senior leadership roles at Gallup and the Brunswick Group, where he led global research initiatives and advised business leaders, policymakers, and organizations on issues related to public trust, reputation, leadership, and societal change. His work has helped institutions better understand stakeholder expectations and navigate periods of disruption, transformation, and uncertainty.

"I've spent my career studying how trust is built, how expectations shift, and how leaders earn confidence during periods of disruption," Younis said. "Boards are operating in an environment where judgment, credibility, and stakeholder insight have never mattered more. I'm excited to join NACD and help advance the governance conversations directors need most in this growing time of uncertainty and rapid technological change."

As senior vice president, human resources, Stevens will lead NACD's people strategy, with responsibility for talent management, leadership development, culture, employee engagement, organizational effectiveness, and workforce planning.

Stevens brings more than 30 years of human resources leadership experience spanning financial services, technology, and professional services organizations. Most recently, she served as chief human resources officer for the Federal Home Loan Banks Office of Finance, where she led human resources, communications, and facilities and partnered closely with executive leadership and the board of directors on talent strategy, succession planning, organizational design, and leadership development. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations build high-performing cultures, strengthen leadership capabilities, and align talent strategies with long-term business objectives.

"I am honored to join NACD at such an important moment in the organization's growth," Stevens said. "NACD's mission depends on exceptional people, strong leadership, and a culture that enables employees to do meaningful work with clarity, accountability, and purpose. I'm excited to partner with the leadership team and employees to build the talent, capabilities, and culture that will support NACD's continued impact."

Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD, welcomed both leaders to the organization.

"Mohamed and Marian are exceptional leaders whose expertise will strengthen NACD's ability to serve directors and boards at a pivotal time," Gleason said. "Mohamed has spent his career helping leaders understand how trust is earned, how expectations are changing, and how institutions navigate disruption. That perspective is deeply relevant to today's boardroom and will help NACD continue to advance the governance conversations directors need most. Marian's deep experience in talent development, organizational effectiveness, and culture will help NACD to continue building the internal capabilities needed to support our growth and deliver on our mission. Together, they will strengthen NACD's ability to shape the governance conversation, build organizational capability, and deliver greater value to directors and boards."

Visit the NACD Leadership page to learn more about the executive team.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. For more than 48 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's valuable insights, professional development events, and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

Press Contact

Shannon Bernauer

National Association of Corporate Directors

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571-367-3688

SOURCE NACD