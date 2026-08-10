Nadia Ovchinsky, MD, Appointed Chair of Pediatrics at NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health has appointed Nadia Ovchinsky, MD, an internationally recognized pediatric hepatologist, as the Pat and John Rosenwald Professor of Pediatrics and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

“At the heart of pediatrics is a commitment not only to treating illness but to caring for children and families with compassion, partnership, and hope,” said Dr. Ovchinsky.

Dr. Ovchinsky joined NYU Langone in 2023 and most recently served as director of the department's Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Recruited to help expand the division and establish the Pediatric Liver Transplant Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, she has more than doubled the division's size and helped transform the program into a regional referral center for children with complex gastrointestinal and liver disorders.

She assumes this new role during a time of growth for children's services at NYU Langone, which includes more than 35 clinical specialties, more than 100 ambulatory locations providing care for children, and 201 pediatric beds system-wide.

"Dr. Ovchinsky is an exceptional researcher, educator, and leader whose vision for pediatric medicine reflects NYU Langone's commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and education," said Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health. "Her leadership will help build on the extraordinary strength of our pediatric program and continue to deliver the highest-quality care to children and families."

In her new role, Dr. Ovchinsky will help lead the continued advancement of pediatric care, research, and education at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and all of NYU Langone.

Across the system, children's services provide care through more than 608,000 outpatient visits and more than 9,500 pediatric inpatients annually. The department is also deepening the understanding of childhood disease and translating scientific discoveries into better treatments and outcomes for children. That work is supported by initiatives such as the Sala Elbaum Pediatric Research Scholars Program , which helps early-career physician-scientists pursue biomedical, behavioral, and clinical pediatric research.

"At the heart of pediatrics is a commitment not only to treating illness but to caring for children and families with compassion, partnership, and hope," said Dr. Ovchinsky. "My vision is to build on the remarkable work already underway here and lead a Department of Pediatrics that delivers exceptional, family-centered care, develops future leaders in children's health, and advances scientific discoveries that improve the lives of children here in New York and far beyond."

Dr. Ovchinsky succeeds Catherine S. Manno, MD, who retired in 2025 after 17 years as chair of the Department of Pediatrics. During her tenure, Dr. Manno was instrumental in advancing pediatric care across NYU Langone. She helped launch and expand Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and establish Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care, which has helped define NYU Langone's commitment to partnering with children and families.

Dr. Ovchinsky will work closely with pediatric leaders across NYU Langone, including Arun Chopra, MD, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, to continue to advance a unified approach to pediatric medicine, fostering collaboration innovation, and expanded access to exceptional care for children and families.

A widely respected leader in pediatric hepatology and liver transplantation, Dr. Ovchinsky has published extensively on pediatric liver disease and served in leadership roles at major professional organizations; she remains actively engaged in clinical research. She is also known for her advocacy for children with liver disease, her commitment to humanism in medicine, and her dedication to educating and mentoring the next generation of physicians.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation four years in a row, and it continues to have the most No. 1– and top 10–ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 330 outpatient locations in the New York City area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

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SOURCE NYU Langone Health