Nadia Zenato Begins a New Chapter Focused on Entrepreneurship, Wine, Philanthropy and Innovation

Veneto-based Wine Leader Divests Part of Her Shares in Zenato Winery to Pursue New Business Ventures and Cultural Initiatives

PESCHIERA DEL GARDA, Italy, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadia Zenato has transferred part of her stake in Zenato Azienda Vitivinicola S.r.l. to her brother Alberto, who will become the majority shareholder of the family-owned winery. In the coming days, Nadia will complete the remaining steps of the transition, while retaining a minority share in the company.

Nadia Zenato

The transition marks the beginning of a new personal and professional chapter for Nadia, allowing her to dedicate more time to entrepreneurial projects centered on wine, culture, education and meaningful relationships that have long defined her work and vision. "Zenato is, first and foremost, a family story," said Nadia Zenato. "I have dedicated many years to growing the company, sharing our wines, our territories, and the vision of my parents, Sergio and Carla, with the world. Along the way, I have built lasting relationships with our stakeholders and helped strengthen the company's premium positioning, earning global recognition as a symbol of excellence. Today, I have chosen to devote more time to what has always been the most authentic part of my journey: Building relationships and promoting the wines of my territory on an international stage. I will continue to do so by further developing existing cultural and entrepreneurial initiatives, while also bringing new projects to life."

When Nadia Zenato took the helm of the company founded by her parents, Sergio and Carla, the Italian wine industry was still largely led by men. Rather than conforming to the conventions of time, Nadia brought her own approach, one defined by discipline, elegance, creativity and relationships built with a vision across international markets.

Over more than three decades, she has played a pivotal role in bringing the wines of Lake Garda and Valpolicella to more than 60 countries, establishing a premium positioning recognized by leading wine critics and industry institutions.

At a time when female leadership in Italian wine was far less common than it is today, Nadia emerged as one of the sector's most respected and influential ambassadors, helping shape the international reputation of both her family winery and the regions she represents.

In the coming months, Nadia will focus on expanding existing projects and developing new initiatives that celebrate the territory, support the international growth of Italian wine, and promote wine tourism. Beyond her business activities, she will continue to pursue cultural projects that bring together wine, art, and society, with a particular focus on contemporary photography and spaces for research, exploration, and dialogue.

About Nadia Zenato

Nadia Zenato is one of Italy's most prominent women in wine. For decades she served as the public face of Zenato, the family winery founded in 1960 by her father Sergio on the shores of Lake Garda, with vineyards across Lugana and Valpolicella. In June 2026, she stepped back from the company's leadership, transferring majority ownership to her brother Alberto, while retaining a minority stake. She now focuses on Sansonina, the estate she runs with her mother Carla, producing Lugana, Merlot and Cabernet at Peschiera sul Garda. She is also the founder of Fondazione Nadia Zenato ETS, dedicated to culture, art, and social solidarity, and remains an active voice in shaping the international story of Italian wine.

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SOURCE Nadia Zenato