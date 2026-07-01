NAIOP Becomes the Commercial Real Estate Development Association

Association adopts a new name that more clearly represents its members, their work, and its role as the leading voice for commercial real estate development

HERNDON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP, the leading association for commercial real estate developers, owners, investors and related professionals, today announced that it is now called the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, a new name that builds on the association's longstanding industry leadership while positioning it for the future.

Commercial Real Estate Development Association Speed Speed

Commercial Real Estate Development Association more clearly communicates the breadth of its members' work and the full scope of commercial real estate development they represent. Today's members are creating a wide range of property types that support businesses, communities and critical infrastructure, including multifamily housing, retail destinations, logistics and fulfillment facilities, office buildings, mixed-use developments, data centers and other projects that shape how people live, work, shop, connect, innovate and thrive.

"For nearly six decades, our association has been the trusted advocate and convening force for commercial real estate," said Celeste Tanner, 2026 association chair and president/chief development officer of Confluent Development, based in Denver. "While our name is changing, our mission remains the same: advancing commercial real estate development through advocacy, research, education and connections that help our members succeed and strengthen the commercial real estate industry. Our new name clarifies our role to policymakers, business leaders and the public."

Founded in 1967, the association has grown alongside the commercial real estate industry while remaining a trusted source of advocacy, education, research and professional development. Today, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association represents more than 21,000 members through 55 chapters across North America.

"Commercial real estate development has never been more important to the future of our communities and economy," said Marc Selvitelli, CAE, president and CEO of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. "Our members are creating the housing, workplaces, logistics networks and digital infrastructure that people and businesses depend on every day. This new name more accurately reflects who our members are, what they do, and the value they bring to communities across North America."

As the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, the organization will continue to serve as the leading advocate for commercial real estate development at the local, state/provincial and federal levels while providing members with industry insights, professional development opportunities and a powerful network of business relationships.

The name change is the culmination of a multiyear, research-driven process that included extensive member engagement, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, surveys and strategic planning.

Learn more at credaglobal.org.

About the Commercial Real Estate Development Association

The Commercial Real Estate Development Association is the leading global professional organization for the commercial real estate industry, representing more than 21,000 members across 55 chapters in North America. It equips professionals with the resources, relationships and insights needed to advance their careers through high-impact networking, practical education and forward-looking research. As a trusted voice at the forefront of the industry, the association drives innovation in development by advocating for legislation that supports commercial real estate growth and delivering data-driven insights through the its Research Foundation.

SOURCE Commercial Real Estate Development Association