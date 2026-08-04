Naked Earth Launches Ceremonial-Grade Cacao Packs for Calm, Jitter-Free Energy

New single-serve blend of organic cacao, cardamom, rose and vanilla offers an alternative to coffee, now available at www.nakedearth.love.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Naked Earth today announced the launch of its ceremonial-grade cacao ritual packets, a single-serve drink blend created for people who want steady energy and focus without the jitters of coffee. The packets can be prepared hot or iced and are available now at www.nakedearth.love for $65 per box of six 35-gram servings, plus shipping and tax.

The launch arrives as more consumers look to cut back on coffee without giving up focus. A randomized, placebo-controlled trial published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that participants who consumed a high dose of cocoa polyphenols daily for 30 days reported significantly greater calmness and contentedness than those given a placebo. For drinkers tired of afternoon crashes, cacao has become a popular entry point into the fast-growing functional beverage category.

Husband-and-wife founders Alyna and Elliot Rivera spent a year developing the recipe in their own kitchen. Each packet blends ethically sourced cacao with MCT coconut oil, cardamom, rose, vanilla, sea salt and a pinch of sunflower lecithin. The formula is organic, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free, made with a short list of clean ingredients, and is designed to be gentle on the stomach, even for those who find other cacao products harsh.

"We loved the way ceremonial cacao made us feel, and we wanted that feeling to be part of our everyday lives without sacrificing quality or ethics," said Elliot Rivera, co-founder of Naked Earth. "There was nothing on the market like what we were looking for, so we created it ourselves."

Sustainability shaped the product from the start. The squeeze packs use industrially biodegradable packaging, and the company sources organic, beyond-fair-trade cacao through direct trade relationships with small farms in Central America and Africa.

Naked Earth also donates $1 from every purchase to Ana Iris and the Boruca community in Costa Rica. The founders met the community at a panel discussion in June 2025, where members spoke about the challenges of sustaining their traditions and livelihoods, and the two have supported their work since.

Naked Earth Cacao Packs are available now at www.nakedearth.love, with wholesale accounts available on request. Customers can follow @nakedearthrituals on Instagram for recipes, ritual guidance and behind-the-scenes content from the community.

About Naked Earth

Naked Earth is a wellness brand founded by Alyna and Elliot Rivera and operating as Naked Earth Art LLC. The company makes single-serve, ceremonial-grade cacao ritual packets designed to support focus, relaxation and emotional balance. Naked Earth sources organic, beyond-fair-trade cacao through direct trade relationships with small farms in Central America and Africa, and donates $1 from every purchase to Ana Iris and the indigenous Boruca community in Costa Rica. Learn more at www.nakedearth.love.

Media Contact:

Alyna Rivera, Co-Founder, Naked Earth

Phone: +1-954-826-8043

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.nakedearth.love | Instagram: @nakedearthrituals

SOURCE Naked Earth