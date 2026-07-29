NakedMD Announces East Coast Expansion with New York and Boston Studios

The fastest-growing Aesthetics and Med Spa brand to open studios in New York and Boston with additional locations opening Fall 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NakedMD, the leading aesthetics and wellness brand in the U.S., today announced its East Coast expansion with the opening of studios in New York City and Boston. The cosmetic injectables-focused business will also be opening locations in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina slated for Fall 2026. NakedMD is redefining the aesthetics industry, blending clinical precision, consistency, and luxury at scale.

NakedMD Studio

Since its founding in Newport Beach, California, in 2022, the company has experienced remarkable growth, expanding to 47 locations across Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, and Utah. Today, NakedMD proudly serves a diverse community of women and men seeking innovative aesthetic treatments and wellness solutions in a welcoming, elevated environment.

This strategic move marks the company's significant growth with a nearly 68% increase year-over-year in studio openings. The brand's rapid expansion reflects increasing consumer demand for high-quality, personalized care in the Med Spa space.

"At NakedMD, we believe exceptional client experiences start with exceptional people. As we've grown, we've remained steadfast in cultivating a culture that empowers our teams and upholds the standards that define our brand," said Dr. Steven Chao, Medical Director & Owner, NakedMD. "The enthusiasm we've seen across our East Coast studios validates our vision and strengthens our confidence in the opportunity ahead. New York is a key strategic market, and we're excited to expand our footprint and introduce more clients to the NakedMD experience."

NakedMD offers a comprehensive portfolio of services designed to enhance natural beauty and support overall confidence and well-being. These services include facial fillers, neurotoxins, regenerative therapies, microneedling, and signature treatments such as K-TOX®, Naked Nose, and Naked Glow+.

The company sets itself apart through its proprietary NakedMD Academy, where every injector undergoes rigorous training and internal certification by the brand's founding team of board-certified plastic surgeons. This standardized training model ensures consistent results across all locations, regardless of provider.

"The opening of our East Coast locations is a meaningful milestone for NakedMD and a reflection of the incredible momentum behind the brand," said Jane Ha, Co-Founder, NKMD. "We've worked tirelessly to build a consistent standard of care across all our locations, and we're thrilled to bring that same luxury, patient-first experience to the East Coast. This addition is just the beginning of our vision to build a nationally recognized brand rooted in outstanding care, education, and results."

By combining innovation, accessibility, and elevated care, NakedMD is helping reshape the future of beauty and wellness, empowering clients to look and feel their best.

About NakedMD

NakedMD is redefining the aesthetics industry for a new generation of consumers. As one of the nation's fastest-growing aesthetics and wellness brands, NakedMD blends physician-led expertise, elevated client experiences, and results-driven treatments designed to enhance natural beauty. With a rapidly expanding footprint across the U.S., the company is on a mission to make world-class aesthetic care more approachable, personalized, and accessible without compromising on safety, quality, or results. Learn more at NakedMD.com

Media Contact:

Mia Canales, Head of Communications, NakedMD

[email protected]

SOURCE NakedMD, Inc