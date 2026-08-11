NameSilo Portfolio Company Marlow Launches AI Software Creation Platform

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (OTCQB: URLOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that portfolio company Marlow AI Inc. ("Marlow") has launched the beta version of its AI software creation platform. The Company currently holds an approximately 36% ownership interest in Marlow.

NameSilo acquired its ownership interest in Marlow in exchange for development resources contributed to Marlow and has been actively involved in supporting Marlow's development as the platform progressed toward launch.

Marlow helps users create software with AI while owning the code they create and seamlessly connecting it to existing or new infrastructure of their choice. Marlow also helps users deploy and manage their applications on that infrastructure, rather than requiring them to adopt a Marlow-specific framework, hosting environment or technical stack. The software remains under the user's control while Marlow helps them operate and evolve it alongside the infrastructure they already use or choose to add.

Users can work with Marlow conversationally to create and modify software, plan products, review changes through a live preview, and deploy and manage applications on infrastructure they control. The platform is intended for founders, businesses, developers and creators building SaaS applications, business tools, customer portals, websites, dashboards, internal applications, prototypes and other software products.

Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies Corp., states: "We are extremely pleased to see Marlow reach this important milestone and officially bring its platform to market. We believe AI is fundamentally changing how software is conceived and built, and Marlow has developed a compelling approach that combines the speed and accessibility of AI-assisted development with something we believe will become increasingly important to users - ownership and control of what they create.

"NameSilo has been actively involved in supporting Marlow's development, including contributing development resources as the platform progressed toward launch. We are proud to be a significant shareholder and partner in the business. We believe Marlow is addressing a large and rapidly evolving market, and we have high expectations for what the team can accomplish as the platform moves into commercialization."

Kristaps Ronka, a director of NameSilo Technologies Corp. and COO, co-founder and director of Marlow, states: "The important thing for us is that Marlow does not become another place where your software gets trapped. Marlow helps create the code, the code is yours, and Marlow helps you deploy and manage it on the infrastructure you already use or whatever infrastructure you choose next. You can keep building on it, move it, change how it is deployed, and continue managing it without being forced into a Marlow-specific environment. That freedom is fundamental to how we built the platform."

BETA AVAILABILITY

Marlow is initially launching in beta to onboard an initial 500 customers. Founders, developers, creators and teams can request early access at marlow.app/beta and participate in shaping the product as additional features are introduced.

ABOUT MARLOW

Marlow is an AI software creation platform that helps users create, deploy and manage real software while retaining ownership of the code and control over the infrastructure where it runs. Marlow is designed to connect seamlessly with existing or new infrastructure and continue helping users manage their applications without requiring them to remain within a Marlow-specific framework, hosting environment or technical stack.

For more information, visit marlow.app.

ABOUT NAMESILO TECHNOLOGIES CORP. AND NAMESILO LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The Company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.3 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Marlow's development, ability to earn revenue and commercialize its platform, market opportunity, customer growth, future adoption and the potential value or benefits of the Company's ownership interest in Marlow. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.