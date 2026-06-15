NAMI Elects New 2026-2027 Board Leadership to Advance Mental Health for All

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's leading grassroots mental health organization, today announced its newly elected 2026–2027 board of directors. The board brings together leaders with deep community ties and lived experience who are committed to advancing mental health as a national priority.

"At such a pivotal time for mental health in our nation, strong leadership has never been more important," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "NAMI's newly elected board leaders bring the experience, insight, and unwavering commitment needed to help guide the organization forward. Joining an already accomplished and deeply committed board of directors, they will help advance mental health support for families and communities, and ensure that no one affected by mental illness has to face their journey alone."

Jeff Fladen, MSW, will continue to serve as president of the NAMI Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 term. Fladen is a longtime mental health advocate and former executive director of NAMI Tennessee, with experience spanning clinical care, nonprofit leadership, and policy advocacy. He has also served in roles including therapist, crisis counselor, case manager, and psychiatric program director.

"As I begin another year serving as NAMI's board president, I am inspired by the dedication of our volunteers, advocates, and leaders across the country," Fladen said. "Together, we will continue to build on our progress, translating lived experience into action, advocacy, and lasting change."

This year's board election concluded on June 10. Newly elected board members will serve three-year terms and may serve up to two consecutive terms.

"Every step NAMI takes is made possible by dedicated leaders who generously share their time, expertise, and passion for our mission," said Gillison. "While we look ahead to the opportunities before us, we also pause to recognize and thank outgoing board members Laklieshia Izzard, Sukhi Sahni, and Dhanu Sannesy for their exceptional service. Their contributions have helped shape NAMI's work and will continue to benefit the individuals and families we serve for years to come."

The following list includes the members of the 2026–2027 NAMI Board of Directors and their nominating organizations.

Executive Committee

President: Jeff Fladen, MSW – NAMI Tennessee





Jeff Fladen, MSW – NAMI Tennessee 1st Vice President: Barbara Ricci, B.A., MPA – NAMI New York City





Barbara Ricci, B.A., MPA – NAMI New York City 2nd Vice President: Mary Kay Battaglia – NAMI Wisconsin





Mary Kay Battaglia – NAMI Wisconsin Treasurer: Linh Preston, M.A., MPA – NAMI Indiana





Linh Preston, M.A., MPA – NAMI Indiana Secretary: Rebecca Kiessling, CAE – NAMI Northern Virginia





Rebecca Kiessling, CAE – NAMI Northern Virginia President Emerita: Shirley Holloway, Ph.D. – NAMI Alaska

Newly Elected and Re-Elected Board Members

Devika Bhushan, M.D. – NAMI California





Victoria Harris, M.D., MPH – NAMI Jefferson County (WA)





Rishika "Rish" Rohatgi (NextGen Director)





April Simpkins – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County (SC)





Ronald T. Vera, J.D. – NAMI Greater Los Angeles County (CA)

Continuing Board Members

Elise Banks-Lovely, M.S., LPC – NAMI Texas





Mary Kay Battaglia – NAMI Wisconsin





Richard Callahan (Affiliated Presidents' Council Elected Director)





Jeff Fladen, MSW – NAMI Tennessee





Kerry Graves – NAMI Metropolitan Baltimore (MD)





Rebecca Kiessling, CAE – NAMI Northern Virginia





Ray Lay, CHW/CRS – NAMI Indiana





Babu George Mathew – NAMI Colorado





Benjamin McAfee – NAMI Hall County (GA)





Linh Preston, M.A., MPA – NAMI Indiana





Jeremiah Rainville, CCHW, CPRS, CCSP, CAMHFA (Peer Leadership Council Elected Director)

Barbara Ricci, B.A., MPA – NAMI New York City





Glenda Wrenn Gordon, M.D., MSHP – NAMI Georgia





Davy Yue (NextGen Director)

Appointed Members

Ruth-Ann Huvane – At-Large, NAMI California





Nathan Romano, MBC – At-Large, NAMI New York City





Darien Wright, MBA, CPA – At-Large, NAMI Maryland

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

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SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)