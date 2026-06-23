Nanalysis Provides Business Update Highlighting Quantum Technology Partnerships, $1Million in Non-Dilutive Non-Repayable Funding Award, Contract Wins and Corporate Activities

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2026 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR spectrometers and imaging technology for industrial and research applications, announces a series of strategic developments, including a quantum technology partnership with NVision Quantum Technologies GmbH ("NVision"), an expanded collaboration with IMRIS, government funding support, contract wins within its service division, and various corporate initiatives.

"These developments demonstrate the increasing relevance of Nanalysis' technology and expertise across several high-growth markets," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "From enabling next-generation quantum sensing applications and advancing interoperable MRI innovation, to securing new service contracts and strengthening our balance sheet, we continue to execute on our strategy of building a diversified technology company with multiple growth drivers."

Collaboration with NVision Quantum Technologies GmbH ("NVision")

NVision is a Germany-based quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. Its work spans two platforms: PIQC, a molecular quantum computing architecture that combines long-lived spin qubits with native photonic interfaces to support scalable quantum computing, and POLARIS, a quantum-enhanced MRI platform designed to make metabolic imaging accessible on standard MRI systems. Through these technologies, NVision aims to support more effective drug development, earlier disease assessment, and better-informed clinical decision-making.

Nanalysis supports NVision's commercialization efforts by providing a robust and user-friendly quality control solution for its POLARIS platform. Our technology enables reliable performance verification during both system installation and maintenance, helping ensure consistent performance, streamlined deployment, and operational confidence as NVision expands its installed base. As POLARIS moves toward broader market adoption, Nanalysis' solutions play an important role in supporting scalability and maintaining high-quality standards across deployments. As part of this collaboration, NVision has just placed an order for six Nanalysis NMR spectrometers, which highlights the company's expanding operations, growing confidence in Nanalysis technology, and the strong potential for continued investment as its imaging platform advances toward broader commercialization.

Regional Tariff Response Initiative funding

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) has awarded Nanalysis a $1 million non-repayable contribution to support initiatives aimed at strengthening the Company's supply chain resiliency, expanding international market opportunities, and enhancing its competitiveness in strategic export markets. PrairiesCan is the federal department that leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business growth, innovation and community economic development across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"In an increasingly uncertain world, the Government of Canada is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient economy here at home. Central to that effort is investing in Alberta businesses that drive innovation and create good jobs," said the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). "By investing in Calgary-based Nanalysis, we are strengthening our supply chains, supporting growth in global markets, and reinforcing Alberta's leadership in advanced technology—helping to build a more competitive economy while creating new opportunities for workers here at home."

"Alberta is playing an increasingly important role in Canada's health, energy, environmental, and food sectors, and Calgary-based Nanalysis demonstrates the talent, expertise, and drive to scale-up innovative solutions, "said Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "Today's investment through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative will help this innovative company strengthen its resilience by diversifying supply chains and expanding their market reach."

Partnership with IMRIS Imaging, Inc. ("IMRIS")

IMRIS is a US-based, private-equity backed provider of innovative intraoperative MRI systems specifically for imaging during neurosurgical procedures. In Q3 2025, IMRIS selected Nanalysis as a critical component supplier. Recently, the two companies have expanded this partnership to include other magnetic resonance market opportunities, for which Nanalysis can provide its magnetic resonance electronics and software modules as part of IMRIS' high-filed NMR solutions, based on its cryogen-free superconducting magnet technology for high resolution liquid state spectroscopy. Through its European subsidiary, RS2D, Nanalysis is also providing system architecture, consulting expertise, to support the development of IMRIS' next-generation technologies. These projects further expand Nanalysis' contributions to advanced medical imaging and magnetic resonance technologies, while showcasing the breadth of the Company's technical capabilities across the MRI and NMR ecosystem.

Private Placement of $132,500 Completed by Newly Appointed Directors

Nanalysis is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 883,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $132,500. The offering was completed by two recently appointed directors of the Company, Jonathan Ladd and Werner Maas, demonstrating their confidence in Nanalysis and alignment with shareholders. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share at any time up to 4:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on or before the date that is two years from the applicable closing date.

No finder's fee or commission was paid in connection with the Offering. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The participation of Jonathan Ladd and Werner Maas, as insiders of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Stock Options issued to three new Board Members and Employees

The Company's Board of Directors has granted 501,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors of the Company.

All stock options have been issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan: Each Option is exercisable, once vested, to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Appointment of Heather Kury to CFO

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Kury, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer following her service as interim CFO Ms Kury has more than twenty years of experience helping both public and private companies improve corporate strategy and operational performance. Prior to joining Nanalysis, she held senior finance and leadership roles in the oil and gas and information technology sectors Ms Kury is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Winnipeg.

Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis, commented: "Heather has already made significant contributions to Nanalysis during her time as Interim CFO, and we are pleased to welcome her to the role on a permanent basis. Her financial leadership and operational experience will be valuable as we continue executing our growth strategy."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.