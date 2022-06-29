Nancy Figueroa's new book "My Grandfather's Farm" shares a young girl's memorable adventures in a summer at her grandpa's farm
Jun 29, 2022, 06:00 ET
Recent release "My Grandfather's Farm" from Page Publishing author Nancy Figueroa tells about her beautiful memories as a young girl when she visited her grandfather's farm every summer and learned endless things about farm life and nature.
Nancy Figueroa, a writer who was born from Puerto Rican parents and worked as a teacher with a degree in Liberal Arts, has completed her new book "My Grandfather's Farm": a wonderful reminiscence of childhood told in illustrated pages. It's about the summer adventures of a kid as she helps out at the farm and learn loads of lessons throughout those weeks.
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- "Retired from CPS (Chicago Public School) in the year 2017, she saw the necessity of Spanish books in classrooms and started writing short stories for children that they can relate and identify themselves with their language and culture."
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Figueroa's book holds a fantastic story told in two languages, giving young readers a delightful time knowing about the farm exploits of little Nancy.
The author wants to tell her readers to embark on this imaginary journey to dream, laugh, and create memories.
Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "My Grandfather's Farm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
