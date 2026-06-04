Nando's Brings Soccer Legend Bukayo Saka's Viral 'Saka Sauce' to America

The fast-casual favorite known for its flame-frilled chicken marks the summer's biggest tournament with first Free Chicken and Chips Day on June 12th, watch parties, and more

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nando's, the South African fast-casual favorite known for its flame-grilled chicken and cult following of music and cultural icons, is officially bringing international football energy stateside. Just in time for the summer's biggest soccer tournament, the brand is launching its viral "Saka Sauce" in the U.S. for the first time, anchoring a month-long celebration of the global game, including launching the first Free Chicken & Chips Day nationally on June 12th.

Created in collaboration with England soccer star Bukayo Saka, the limited-edition sauce—which sold out repeatedly across the U.K.—is custom-designed to pair perfectly with Nando's signature craveable, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. To honor the intersection of food, culture, and fandom, Nando's is rolling out a series of high-energy match-day experiences across the country, including:

Free Chicken & Chips Day (June 12) — To celebrate the tournament's kickoff, fans wearing their favorite soccer jerseys can visit any Nando's restaurant nationwide to receive a free flame-grilled chicken and chips meal, served with a side of the new Saka Sauce. The nationwide event runs between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM local time.





— To celebrate the tournament's kickoff, fans wearing their favorite soccer jerseys can visit any Nando's restaurant nationwide to receive a free flame-grilled chicken and chips meal, served with a side of the new Saka Sauce. The nationwide event runs between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM local time. Watch Party Hubs Across the Country (Dallas, June 17th; Atlanta, June 27th; Chicago, June 27th; Washington D.C., June 27th) — Moving beyond the traditional sports bar experience, Nando's is transforming select locations into high-energy culture hubs. These match-day celebrations will bring together soccer fans, tastemakers, cultural leaders, and influencers for premium experiences driven by live sets from regional DJs and exclusive PERi-PERi Saka tastings.





— Moving beyond the traditional sports bar experience, Nando's is transforming select locations into high-energy culture hubs. These match-day celebrations will bring together soccer fans, tastemakers, cultural leaders, and influencers for premium experiences driven by live sets from regional DJs and exclusive PERi-PERi Saka tastings. The First-Ever Chicken Response Team Hits the Streets (Week of June 22nd) — Washington, D.C., the home of the first U.S. Nando's restaurant and a hub of international soccer culture, will serve as the hub for the first Chicken Response Team. A custom-styled Nando's Mini Cooper will hit the streets across the city to surprise everyday fans with free match-day meals and bottles of PERi-PERi Saka. The entire experience is completely interactive, with fans able to request their own live street dispatch right to their doorstep by tagging @nandosusa on Instagram.

PERi-PERi Saka was developed with Bukayo Saka, one of the highest scoring players in England's history and a key member of the national team. A lifelong Nando's fan since his West London upbringing, Saka had a hand in shaping the recipe, which blends his go-to flavors, tomato and BBQ, with Nando's signature PERi-PERi heat for a sweet, smoky, and mildly fiery finish. Sitting at a comfortable medium on the brand's spice scale, the crowd-pleasing sauce sold out repeatedly across the U.K. since its overseas launch, and enters the U.S. as one of Nando's most popular sauces to date.

"I've been eating Nando's for as long as I can remember, so getting the chance to create my own sauce with them was special from day one," said Bukayo Saka. "Seeing my sauce launch in the U.S. during such a huge moment for football — and knowing new fans will finally get to try it — makes it even more exciting."

"Nando's has always sat at the intersection of food, culture, and fandom," said Yasmin Grant, Head of U.S. Marketing at Nando's. "With soccer having such a major moment in the U.S., we saw an opportunity to bring fans craveable flavor and unforgettable match-day experiences inspired by the global game."

PERi-PERi Saka is available now at participating Nando's restaurants across the United States. For additional updates on Free Chicken & Chips Day, watch parties, and the Chicken Response Team, follow @nandosusa on Instagram.

About Nando's

After making its 1987 debut in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nando's has spread its flame to legions of fans in 24 countries on five continents who can't resist the allure of succulent PERi-PERi chicken that's been marinated for 24 hours, flame-grilled to perfection, and basted to their preferred flavor and spice. The restaurant is equally renowned for its spicy PERi-PERi – the Bird's Eye chilli pepper that indigenous Africans introduced to the Portuguese centuries ago.

Nando's PERi-PERi entered the US market in 2008 with the opening of its first location in Washington, D.C., and now operates nearly 50 restaurants in and around Virginia, Maryland, Washington, Chicago, and Texas. For more information, visit www.nandosperiperi.com.

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SOURCE Nando's