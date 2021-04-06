NAPA Names Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Plan Advisors has named Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, to its list of top defined contribution (DC) advisor teams. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists have been a valuable Who's Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors," noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation's private retirement system."

The list, which highlights teams with at least $100 million in AUA, this year represents more than $1.3 trillion in DC assets under advisement – the retirement savings of some 30 million working Americans. Significantly, those 300 teams include nearly 1,600 advisors – and many more support personnel – working to help Americans prepare for a financially satisfying retirement in 40 states and Washington, D.C. "As the nation's leading voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams," noted Adams.

The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/industry-intel/industry-lists/top-dc-advisor-teams-2020. Nominees had to be individual advisor team/offices with a defined contribution book of business, in a single physical location. To be considered, firms had to submit responses to an application form, including information about their practices, notably their defined contribution (DC) assets under advisement. The list is created and conducted by the National Association of Plan Advisors, an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association, a non-profit association. No fee is charged to participate.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

