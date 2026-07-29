NAREIM Appoints Andy Walburger as Chief Executive Officer

Commercial real estate executive brings 25 years of experience serving institutional investment managers and building executive peer networks.

SHREWSBURY, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAREIM (National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers) today announced the appointment of Andy Walburger as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 17, 2026.

Andy Walburger

Walburger brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience cultivating executive relationships and facilitating high-level peer exchange. Prior to joining NAREIM, he held senior commercial roles across leading real estate data, analytics, and technology platforms, including Green Street, Juniper Square, and Ten-X. His work has consistently focused on partnering with institutional investment managers and supporting their strategic and operational priorities.

He also co-founded and led Stanford Professionals in Real Estate (SPIRE), building one of the industry's premier forums for thought leadership and collaboration. His experience aligns closely with NAREIM's mission of bringing together senior leaders to address shared challenges, exchange ideas, and advance the real estate investment management industry.

"Throughout his career, Andy has been dedicated to serving institutional real estate investment managers and creating opportunities for senior leaders to learn from one another," said Kristin Renaudin, Chair of the NAREIM Board of Directors and Chief Financial Officer of Stockbridge. "His experience across the industry, combined with his success building executive peer networks, makes him uniquely well suited to lead NAREIM. We are excited to welcome Andy to the NAREIM community and look forward to working with him as NAREIM continues to advance its mission."

"I am honored to join NAREIM. I know firsthand the value of trusted, candid forums where real estate leaders can address complex challenges together. NAREIM plays a vital role in helping investment managers navigate shared business issues. Reesa Fischer's exceptional leadership has built a strong foundation. I look forward to partnering with our Board, team, and member firms to deepen collaboration and advance the industry," shared Walburger.

The search was led on behalf of the Board of Directors by Graham Beatty and Michele Goldstein of Ferguson Partners, NAREIM's long-time trusted industry partner and a leading executive search and talent management firm serving the real estate industry.

Walburger succeeds CEO Reesa Fischer. During her tenure, Fischer expanded NAREIM's membership, increased member participation, strengthened the association's educational programming, and enhanced operational effectiveness, positioning NAREIM for continued success.

About NAREIM

NAREIM (National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers) is the exclusive association for institutional real estate investment managers. Through executive-level meetings, benchmarking research, and peer collaboration, NAREIM provides a trusted forum where senior leaders exchange ideas, address shared business challenges, and advance excellence across the real estate investment management industry.

Contact:

IvyLee Rosario

[email protected]

864-993-16420

SOURCE NAREIM