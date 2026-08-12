Narravero Named a Market Shaper in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Digital Product Passport

Narravero is pleased to share to have been recognized as a Market Shaper in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Digital Product Passport - Established Vendors, published 6 July 2026.

MUENSTER, Germany, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narravero today announced it has been recognized as a Market Shaper in a 2026 Gartner® report. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

Narravero is placed in the top right corner of the quadrant, the Market Shapers.

Narravero turns product data into interoperable, AI-ready digital assets.

According to the report, Market Shapers "disrupt the reliance on siloed compliance platforms by embedding native interoperability and open global data standards directly into their core architectures."

What the report means to Narravero clients

As the implementation of EU-deadlines approaches, the market focus will shift from regulatory compliance to long-term strategic business value.

Narravero's role in the DPP market

Narravero's platform is built for interoperability with global data standards, including GS1 Digital Link, while remaining open to other relevant standards and data environments. It connects product data from ERP, PIM and other enterprise systems into DPP-ready formats.

In our opinion, that matters because the DPP market itself is still forming. Foundational data and architecture standards are not yet finalized, and while European standardization bodies are making progress, some regulatory uncertainty remains.

However, Narravero uses AI to reduce friction in DPP implementation and scaling, particularly in AI-supported data capture, extraction of product data from documents, preparation of semantic structures and transformation of data into DPP-ready formats. Here, it is not meant to overclaim generic AI capabilities, but to show concrete reduction of manual effort in data collection, structuring and DPP creation.

Thomas Rödding, CEO Narravero

"Digital Product Passports are moving beyond compliance. For companies, they are becoming a strategic product data infrastructure that can support differentiation, sustainability communication and trusted customer engagement. Narravero's role is to make that infrastructure scalable by reducing manual data work through AI-supported data capture, semantic structuring and efficient transformation of product data into DPP-ready formats."

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Source: Gartner, "Emerging Market Quadrant for Digital Product Passport - Established Vendors," Kevin Lawrence, Marta Muñoz, Rajan Saini, 6 July 2026.

About Narravero

Narravero turns physical products into AI-ready digital assets – helping brands stay discoverable, compliant, and competitive as AI increasingly influences buying decisions and the Digital Product Passport (DPP) becomes essential market infrastructure. More than 200 companies across 12 industries, including BONPRIX, STRAUB MARBERT, and COR, use Narravero to put product data to work across compliance, operations, and customer experience. Today, their teams manage DPPs as part of everyday business. Tomorrow, AI agents will increasingly manage and act on that product data automatically. Founder and CEO Thomas L. Rödding also serves as Co-Chair of CEN-CENELEC JTC 24, helping shape the European standards that will define how the DPP works at scale.

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SOURCE Narravero GmbH